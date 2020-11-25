THANKSGIVING
Dear Readers: Today is Thanksgiving 2020. This year has been unlike any other, but we have learned so much. Let’s continue to follow our COVID protocols (social distancing, handwashing, masking up, staying home if we feel sick), and let’s also always look for the good in every situation. That’s how we grow. — Heloise
LEFTOVER LAWS
Dear Readers: After today’s feast, you may have lots of leftovers. What to do? Here are some hints:
- Foods should not sit out at room temperature for more than two hours. The Food and Drug Administration (www.fda.gov) actually recommends food that sits out for too long be discarded. Freeze or refrigerate all leftovers in a timely manner.
- Strip turkey off the bone. It can hold in the freezer for up to six months. Be sure to label and date it.
- Delicious stuffing can last three to four days in the refrigerator, but really, will it last that long? The same for mashed potatoes, yams and other sides.
- Reheating gravy should involve boiling it to kill any bacteria. — Heloise
ORGANIZATION NATION
Dear Heloise: We start to plan for Christmas events now. We need the time to coordinate with the whole family, and with COVID this year, things are really odd. But to lessen stress, we plan now. There are the questions of who’s coming, what to bring/give, and where the party be held. The why is simple. It’s Christmas and it’s family. — Marta S. in Illinois
STAINED COFFEE CUPS
Dear Heloise: Even with the quarantine, we’ve had family over, and boy, do they go through the coffee cups and leave them stained! What works for me are denture cleaning tablets — one per cup with some hot water, and overnight, stains disappear. — J.W. in Texas
J.W., this is easy, safe and cheap, as is my solution — baking soda! Baking soda is a workhorse in the home. Non-toxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on hand. I’ve compiled a collection of my favorite baking soda hints, hacks, recipes and tips into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one?
It’s easy. Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (70 cents) envelope along with $5 to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Sprinkle some baking soda on a damp sponge and gently scrub your kitchen sink. It will be odor-free and sparkling. Baking soda will not scratch porcelain sinks or bathtubs. — Heloise
MARSHMALLOW MATIE
Dear Heloise: I wanted to tell you about a hint I created for saving hard, dry marshmallows! I wanted to make s’mores and discovered that my marshmallows had become stale, a common problem in my household.
I remembered that a slice of bread helps soften brown sugar, so I took a piece of fresh bread (I used white), and put it in the plastic bag of marshmallows, then closed it tightly with a twist-tie. By the next day, the once-hard marshmallows were soft and fresh again, and just perfect to be toasted for s’mores!
Enjoy, and I do love reading your daily column for useful tips around the house and domestic inspiration! — Carmon H. in Trenton, Ohio
GETTING ORGANIZED
Dear Heloise: I read your helpful hints every day in the paper.
I bake a lot, and I make sure I add all the ingredients in the recipe. I put all the ingredients in a row on the counter as they are listed on my recipe. After I use them, I put them away in the cupboard. No more guessing if I put the ingredients in my recipe.
Hope you can use this tip in your column. — Linda C., Oxford, Ohio
Linda, that’s a very organized way to bake and to make certain nothing is left out. Thanks for your wonderful hint. — Heloise
GOLDEN CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
Dear Heloise: It’s been a long time since you printed your Chicken Noodle Soup recipe, and my three kids loved it. I’ve lost the recipe, so could you reprint that for all of us soup lovers? — Grace M., Kearney, Neb.
Grace, this should taste really good on a cold Nebraska day. You’ll need:
2 eggs
2 half eggshells full of milk
Pinch of salt to taste
Enough flour to make a dough
1 whole chicken
2 carrots (chopped)
2 stalks of celery (chopped)
Enough water to cover chicken in pot
Crack two eggs into a bowl, then measure two empty half eggshells full of milk. Add a pinch of salt and enough flour to make a dough (dough should be a little sticky). Roll out on floured wax paper or a cutting board. Set dough aside and let dry for four to six hours. The dough may be too sticky to cut before that amount of time. When dough is more manageable, cut into thin strips (1/4 to 1/2 inch wide, depending on your taste). In the meantime, cook a whole chicken in a large pot with enough water to cover. When fully cooked, remove chicken and debone it. Skim all the fat off the broth and put deboned chicken back in. Add carrots and celery. Cook until tender. Add noodles and cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until done.
If you love that homemade taste of soup, rich and warm on a cold day, you’ll love my pamphlet “Heloise’s Spectacular Soups.” To get a copy of these tasty recipes, just send $5, along with stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Heloise/Soups, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. By the way, did you know that chicken noodle soup is America’s favorite soup?
BAD WINE
Dear Heloise: How can I tell if wine has gone bad? We were given a bottle of aged white wine for our first wedding anniversary, but I think there’s something wrong with it. — Chloe and Doug, Shawnee, Okla.
Chloe and Doug, if you smell or taste vinegar in wine, the cork has leaked and it’s bad. However, some people use wine like that to marinate meats. If a white wine has been chilled for an excessive time, white crystals may be found in the bottom. The taste should be OK. When you find white flecks of sediment in wine it spoils the appearance but probably not the taste. Just strain and decant it before serving.
THE UPSIDE OF GIVING
Dear Heloise: We made this rule in our family as my mother downsized and got older: Any gift must be something you can eat up, drink up or use up. No more stuff! — Ann B., via email
HANG ‘EM NOT SO HIGH
Dear Heloise: A design mistake some people make: hanging pictures too high on the wall. I make sure I can see the pictures when I am sitting down; they must be somewhat at eye level.
Another trick to hang a pic: I take a piece of blue painter’s tape and put it over the holes in the back of the picture. Then it’s a simple matter of removing the tape, finding the spot to hang it, and, with the masking tape turned around and lightly sticking to the wall, marking where the hooks or nails should go. — Debra W. in Georgia
Dear Readers: Check out my website, www.Heloise.com. It’s full of hints, tips and our favorite — the Pet Pal! — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.