Today’s Sound Off is about not getting what you ordered:
Dear Heloise: When I order a steak or a hamburger well done, it means well done all the way through without any pink in the middle.
Last week my husband and I went out to dinner to celebrate our anniversary, and they brought me a steak that was almost raw.
I ordered well done, but a steak bleeding on my plate is NOT well done. I asked them to take it back to the kitchen and cook it, which the waiter did, but it came back in nearly the same condition.
My husband asked to speak with the manager and asked why they couldn’t just cook the steak. The manager said it was cooked. We left shortly after that.
When I see a steak or any meat that’s bleeding on my plate or raw in the center, I lose my appetite. I think of all the bacteria and blood, and I just gag. That’s me. Some people may argue that “well done” ruins a steak, but I don’t care. It’s how like my steak done, and I resent a waiter telling me I don’t know what I’m talking about when I ask for well done. — Sarah S., Anaheim, Calif.
FAST FACTS
Things to pack for a road trip (long or short):
- Emergency road kit with flares, can of tire inflator, etc.
- Mini first aid kit
- A towel or old blanket
- Maps
- Umbrella in glove compartment
- Additional water (reuse a large plastic milk container)
HOSTESS GIFT
Dear Heloise: When we are invited to a dinner party, I like to bring a hostess gift.
If I choose to bring flowers, I have a selection of vases at home that I have previously purchased from Goodwill or a similar store at a very reasonable price. I can then present a nice bouquet of flowers trimmed and ready for display, saving the hostess from having to deal with one more thing. — Melissa J., Hunting Beach, Calif.
REUSABLE SHOPPING BAGS
Dear Heloise: The plastic shopping bags we get at stores can be reused for other trips or to carry various items; however, they need to be cleaned.
Those bags pick up germs, so I fill up the kitchen sink with soapy water and take the plastic bags, put them in the soapy water and let them soak for a while. I sort of swish them around, then rinse them and hang them on the line to dry. — Karen M., Lawton, Okla.
A FEW MORE IDEAS
Dear Heloise: I always keep a backup supply of most foods. That way, I hardly ever run out of anything.
I like to arrange flowers, so I bought a plastic sheet at the fabric store. I place it over the washer whenever I want to arrange flowers. It keeps debris out of the washer and protects the finish.
I hung up hooks in the garage and use them to hang my rotating collection of wreaths. — Christine V., Salem, Ore.
SHOWER SOAKER
Dear Heloise: I need your advice regarding showerhead cleaning. — Jerry P. in California, via email
Jerry, happy to help. Minerals from hard water can clog the holes of your showerhead, leading to reduced water pressure.
If you can remove the showerhead, cover it in a bowl of hot vinegar. After the vinegar has dissolved the buildup (1-2 hours), use an old toothbrush or toothpick to loosen any remaining debris.
If you can’t remove the showerhead, secure a sturdy plastic bag filled with vinegar over the showerhead with the holes submerged. Leave overnight, then loosen any bits with a toothpick.
Caveat Corner: Your showerhead may have a finish on it that vinegar can damage (remember, vinegar is an acid). Check with the manufacturer.
Vinegar is a workhorse in the home. Safe, cheap, and readily available, I’ve reached for it time and time again.
I’ve compiled my favorite vinegar hints, helps and hacks into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy! Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (75 cents), self-addressed envelope together with $5 to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Look for cleaning vinegar in the laundry aisle. Its acid content is higher, for a more powerful clean. — Heloise
SIZE MATTERS
Dear Heloise: I enjoy frozen chicken pot pies, but the 10 oz. size doesn’t quite fill me up. While the pie is baking, I cook extra vegetables (carrots, squash, broccoli).
When the pie is done, I break open the top crust and add the extra vegetables plus some parmesan cheese, and the pie is then the right amount for me. — Thomas L., Long Beach, Calif.
