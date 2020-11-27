SWITCH SIDES, PLEASE
Dear Heloise: At our son’s recent wedding, my husband and I asked the bride’s parents if we could sit on the left side for the ceremony while they sat on the right. That way, we could see our son’s face and not his back while they said their vows and exchanged rings. — Linda S., Papillion, Neb.
PAINTBRUSH HINT
Dear Heloise: Need to leave off your paint job for a while? Instead of cleaning my paintbrush every time I need to stop painting, I put the brush part into a zip-top bag, squeeze as much air out as possible, then zip the bag up tightly with just the handle sticking out. When I’m ready to pick up where I left off, the paint on my brush hasn’t dried out, and I’m all set to begin again. — Maribeth in N.C.
SPEAKING OF PAINTING...
Dear Heloise: Whenever I am trying to choose a new color for a room I am going to paint, I paint the area underneath one of my pictures hanging on the wall. It gives me a sampling of the color and I can cover it with a picture until I am ready to make my decision and do the job. — Nancy
SEND A GREAT HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
NAIL POLISH
Dear Heloise: I hope this email finds you well and safe. My little tip to make nail polish last longer is to keep it in the refrigerator. It will last for years there. Have a great day. — Judith via email
Judith, according to the L’Oreal USA nail laboratory, “keeping nail polishes in the fridge slows down the normal possible discoloration and solvent evaporation of the polish, which happens as the polish gets older.”
It’s always best to store nail polish in a cool, dry place away from sunlight. So, while placing your polish in the refrigerator will help with discoloration, it doesn’t actually help it last for years.
SCAM WARNING
Dear Heloise: After reading your column today I decided to add to it.
I received an email from Discover telling me they had upgraded their website and I would need to change my logon and password. I did NOT reply to the email but went to the website and was able to log on without changing anything. It was a scam trying to get me to divulge my info. So be careful. Always protect yourself and your identity! — Terry G., Simi Valley, Calif.
CHRISTMAS CARD LIST
Dear Heloise: Last year I took a picture of each addressed envelope from my Christmas card list. Afterward, I created an album on Shutterfly. Now I can easily access, delete and add new addresses to my list! — Suz from Texas
MASK HINT
Dear Heloise: To protect my hairdresser and myself during a haircut, I tuck the ear loops inside the mask and use surgical tape to secure the sides of the mask to my face. It worked great. — Barbara D., Dallas, Oregon
Barbara, the thin ear loops usually don’t cause a problem for most hairdressers, but I like your suggestion as a nice alternative. — Heloise
KEEP PETS SAFE
Dear Readers: Temperatures are getting low in most parts of the country. Let’s make sure our pets are safe and warm:
- Salt and de-icer can do a number on dogs’ paw pads. Wipe their feet whenever they come inside.
- Frostbite is a real concern. Don’t let animals stay outside for long periods of time. And, if you can get your pet to wear them, booties can help keep feet warm. The dog may not go for them though.
- Make sure there’s a path for the dog to get outside to go potty. If not, they won’t want to go.
- Cats can seek out warmth anywhere. Bang on the hood of your car in the morning to get them to run off.
- Bathing pets at this time is not a priority. The low humidity can dry out pets’ skin.
- Small pets can benefit from a sweater, again, if they will wear it.
- Don’t leave pets alone in the car. It’s too cold and there’s a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Doghouse rules: three closed sides, up off the ground and filled with straw or hay (blankets, carpets and towels retain moisture). No leaky roof, and foam padding around the inside will help keep your pet warm.
This information comes from the Kosciusko County Rural Electric Membership Corporation. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Lexi (on top), a 3-year-old Malshi (Maltese and Shih Tzu blend), and Dolli, a 2-year-old Bichon Frise, playfully squished under the pillow. Owner Sandee H. in Winchester, Virginia, says they are such good buddies!
To see these two and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a funny and furry friend or two? Send us a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com, or like Sandee, mail in a pic to P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. — Heloise
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
NEATER WARM CANDLE
Dear Heloise: Has everybody figured this out but me? I use an aluminum muffin cup in my candle warmer to keep things neat. — Carey in Virginia
BOOMER
Dear Heloise: The trick for using loud music to get rid of raccoons in the attic reminded me how my deceased wife got rid of squirrels in our attic some 20 years ago. She, likewise, used music.
With her boom box at full volume, she played the 1812 Overture. More specifically, she blasted the squirrels away with the blasting cannons in the Overture. A classical solution. — David S.
HINT FROM HIM: MASK UP
Dear Heloise: I would like to share an idea I came up with today regarding my mask. None of these masks has a wire nose piece and therefore do not fit around my nose for the protection that I need.
I had a roll of floral wire and I cut it the length of each mask and ran it above the seam at top. Being fine wire, it went in with no difficultly at all. They fit really great. Every little bit of protection helps. — Jerry S. in Strasburg, Vir.
BEND, STRETCH SHOWER
Dear Heloise: Two for one: After each shower, I wipe it down with a sponge and, in the process, I will get my stretches and bends in without thinking about it, and always a clean shower. — Dot from Michigan
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.