Hints From Heloise

CLIMATE CHANGEToday’s Sound Off is about climate change:
Dear Heloise: I’m so very worried about climate change. Well, actually the entire environment. I have five children and nine grandchildren, and I worry that this planet will be trashed before they get to be my age. We throw garbage into the ocean, and smoke from various places of industry seems to blanket entire cities. How are we going to reverse this mess if we don’t all get busy with a massive cleanup? — Hannah, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Hannah, new laws governing emissions from factories are being passed, we have become more aware of the dangers of pollution, and people have formed crews to help clean up our planet. People are recycling and consuming less than ever before in this century. I know it’s a daunting task, but we can and must take better care of our planet, which is our home and the home of future generations.
If each of us does our part to take care of our place on Earth and respect the planet as a whole, perhaps there would be no war, no poverty. Who knows what might be accomplished if we ALL did our best to protect this place in space that feeds and shelters us? — Heloise
FAST FACTSPainting a room in your home? Remember to do these steps:
— Empty the room or cover furniture with sheets of plastic.
— Clean the walls with water and mild soap.
— Cover stains with a primer.
— Repair nail holes.
— Mask off areas such as trim, ceiling, etc.
BIRDBATHDear Heloise: During this hot weather, I use extra ice cubes for my wild birds’ birdbath. They seem to like it.
I also have two hummingbird feeders, so I keep them on my porch, but I alternate them. One will be in the refrigerator, while one will be out on the porch. I change them out occasionally so that the hummingbirds can have a nice, cool drink of sugar water. By the way, I enjoy your column every day. — Hazel R., Sherwood, Oregon
Hazel, that’s a thoughtful idea, but have you checked with a nursery or someone who watches birds? For some animals, cold water will give them a stomachache. I don’t know how cold water affects birds, but if they seem to like it, I imagine it’s safe. — Heloise
JULY 30 PET PALDear Heloise: Cherie is our rescue from Puerto Rico. We adopted her on her first birthday in 2019, so she is called a COVID-19 rescue pet. She is the most lovable, affectionate, spoiled dachshund/Jack Russell mix we have ever adopted. — Richard Perreault
Readers, to see Cherie and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
