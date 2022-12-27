Hints From Heloise

THERE’S NO SLIP OF THE HAND HERE
Dear Heloise: When I am cooking on the stove and want to add a bit more oil to a pan, particularly to a frying pan, I am always afraid of slippage that may cause me to overpour, until I thought of a plan. I put several rubber bands around my olive oil and canola oil bottles for a nonslip grip. Sure enough, no more fear of slippage. — Priscilla Zanni, Vancouver, Washington
RESPONSE TO PICTURE STORAGE
Dear Heloise: A reader recently suggested scanning hard copy photos and storing them on the computer or on a flash drive. With constant “advances” in technology, I am concerned that in 25 years or so, when you would like to show your grandchildren what you looked like when you were young, those flash drives and computer files will no longer be accessible with the updated devices of the time.
I will stick with hard copies of my favorite photos and important documents, stored in a box or in a file cabinet. — Carol Brown, Poultney, Vermont
ARMCHAIR SHOPPER PARKING
Dear Heloise: May I offer an alternative thought to the person who seems to be irritated by the convenience of the armchair shopper parking spaces? What I picture is the employee, who schlepped all over the store fulfilling the order and has to push the cart out to the waiting car and load the order into the car, while the customer just sits behind the wheel. Maybe, just maybe, these reserved parking spaces are meant more to help those employees, not for the convenience of the customer. — Just a Thought, in Colorado
BACK IN TEXAS
Dear Heloise: In the early 1960s, I worked for an oil company in one of those Dallas skyscrapers. When I arrived at work early each day, the first thing I did was read the Heloise column in the Dallas Morning News that was passed around. Then, throughout my life, I have followed the column and used the many hints both you and your mother provided to the newspaper.
I have lived and worked in many places since then, but your column seemed to always appear in the major newspapers across the U.S., or at least where I lived, in Colorado and West Virginia. Now, I’m back in Texas with my husband, retired and still reading your helpful hints in Central Texas. — Carolyn Korkmas, Belton, Texas
QUALITY WATER FOR HERBS
AND HOUSEPLANTS
Dear Heloise: We recently went to our second house in Florida and found that the house plants we brought from Little Rock, Arkansas, started to wilt. This also happened with the parsley we purchased and put in water. So we started using bottled water, and everything perked up with no wilting! Good water (like the water we have in Little Rock) makes a big difference! Thanks. — Little Rock Bob, in Florida
DEC. 24 PET PAL
Dear Heloise: Here is a picture of my big and gorgeous Maine Coon male cat, Lancelot. He is extremely smart and has figured out that when he wants to open a door, he just has to reach up and turn the knob. This is only a taste of what he can do. — Noreen Merz, via email
Readers, to see Lancelot and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2022 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.