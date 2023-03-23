PLASTIC SLEEVES PROTECT COOKBOOK
Dear Heloise: When making a family cookbook, I typed and copied each recipe onto an 8-1/2-inch by 11-inch sheet of paper and stored them in a three-ring binder. To protect each recipe, I inserted the paper into a plastic sleeve. Now, when family members prepare a dish using my recipes, if there are food spills on the recipe, all they have to do is wipe off the plastic sleeve. — Pat Austin, via email
CLOSET FRESHENER
Dear Readers: To prevent odors from overwhelming your closet, mix a box of baking soda with 3 to 4 teaspoons of your favorite spice such as nutmeg, allspice or cinnamon. Place the mixture into plastic margarine tubs and poke holes in the lids. Your closet will be sweet-smelling, and so will your clothing.
Baking soda is an excellent tool to use for cleaning and deodorizing. I have put together a six-page pamphlet titled “Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes” that can tell you all about how to use baking soda to freshen up your home. You can get this useful pamphlet by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
FYI: If your pet’s plastic toys are dirty and yucky, make a solution of baking soda and water. Scrub this solution over the dirty areas of the toys to clean them well. — Heloise
BREAD SUBSTITUTE
Dear Heloise: Greetings, Heloise and staff! I truly have benefited from all of the good hints for many years! Here’s one of mine: If I find that I am out of bread or rolls when trying to make a sandwich, two toaster waffles work really well as a substitute. — J.J., via email
CLOTHESPIN SAVER
Dear Heloise: When growing up, I would see my mother hanging clothes on the clothesline, aka the “solar clothes dryer.” Instead of using two clothespins on each garment, she would use one on the left side of the garment and one on the right side, putting two garments together. This would use up less clothespins and still get the job done. — D. Hansel, Houston
GROCERY LIST
Dear Heloise: I make my grocery list on my phone as a message to myself and keep it in my drafts to add to it if I need to. — Barbara Shaidnagle, via email
FLOWER ARRANGEMENTS
Dear Readers: If you have a large arrangement of fresh flowers, and some start to droop or die, you can replace them by filling in the spaces with dried or artificial flowers. Then, you can mix and match the different flowers, and it will create quite an interesting display. — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.
I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2023 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.