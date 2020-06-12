UTILITY SCAM
Dear Readers: Many of us have lost our jobs or have less income and are now struggling financially. The utility companies know this, and most have been understanding about slow payment of bills. Scammers, however, are using this time to cheat you out of money you can’t afford to lose. Someone pretending to be from your utility company might call or visit in person and demand payment then and there.
Utility companies always send letters about your payment status and would rather work out some sort of payment schedule than shut off your utilities. So, beware of the following:
- Scammers might call and say you overpaid and ask for banking information, claiming to send the refund directly to your bank account. It’s a lie. Don’t give out any financial information about your bank account;
- Utility companies do not call and ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer or any other unusual form of payment.
Don’t be frightened by these scammers, even if they threaten to cut off your utilities. They’re using scare tactics. Don’t be fooled! — Heloise
SEND A GREAT
HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
DON’T FORGET
Dear Heloise: My memory isn’t as sharp as it once was, so when I know I need to take something with me the next day, I take it out and put it in my car the night before.
For instance, one day I had to take a gift to a friend in the hospital, take the dry cleaning to the cleaners, pick up a prescription from the pharmacy, then pick up a few things at the grocery store. I took the gift and dry cleaning out to the car, then taped an index card to the dashboard of the car with a reminder of the script at the pharmacy and the list of things needed at the grocery store. This has saved me a lot of time and multiple trips! — Marilyn in Missouri
Marilyn, that’s an excellent idea! When we organize everything the night before, we don’t have to think about it in the morning. We’re ready to go! — Heloise
WEDDING
DRESS BLUES
Dear Heloise: My wedding is in seven weeks, and I had a beautiful, floor-length gown made of bright teal silk. My mother is so angry because I’m a first-time bride, and she claims that I need to wear white or ivory. Neither color looks good on me. And she wants me to wear a face covering veil, which I refuse to do. So, my question is this, why do brides have to wear white? — Kelly in Kentucky
Kelly, the tradition of wearing a white dress was made popular by Queen Victoria. She wore white, but most women before her time wore their best dress, no matter the color, which was worn many times after the wedding. Wear what you like. After all, it’s your day. Best wishes for a colorful and memorable wedding. — Heloise
IS CINNAMON OK?
Dear Heloise: My dog loves cinnamon applesauce. Is it OK to give him a taste? — Karen in Utah
Karen, while a steady diet of cinnamon applesauce is not recommended, cinnamon is not poisonous to dogs. So, a small bite should be OK. Always check with your veterinarian about giving your dog people food. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Mr. Kitty, Becky in San Antonio’s long-haired, orange tabby, having a snooze on the bright white bed in the summer sun.
To see Mr. Kitty and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com, and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend? Send a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
HOW DOES YOUR GARDEN GROW?
Dear Readers: We’re home more these days, so let’s tend to our gardens! Shrubs that bloom in the springtime should be ready to be pruned back. Freshen any hanging baskets by pulling off dead blooms and leaves, then water thoroughly.
In the vegetable garden, lettuce, radishes and potatoes should be ready to harvest. Make sure tomatoes are staked, and remove the “side shoots.”
Finally, pour yourself a glass of iced tea, put your feet up in the hammock and enjoy being outside. Unplug for a little bit; listen to the birds and feel the breeze. — Heloise
IT’S IN THE BAG
Dear Heloise: I discovered that my kids’ beanbag chairs are a great place to store stuffed animals and soft things like clothes, etc. There’s lots of room in there, and it makes for a firmer chair when it’s used as storage! — Nancy in Ohio
CAT VS. SCREEN DOOR
Dear Heloise: Our cats figured out how to open our sliding screen door with their claws, which put holes and tears in the screen.
On the damaged screen, I cut a hole the size of a cat pet door. I bought a piece of new screen, cut it the same size as the opening, and using rubber adhesive, I attached the top of the new screen piece about 3/4 inch higher than the opening.
I let it dry, then I folded duct tape on the cut edge of the new piece to close the 3/4 inch gap at the bottom. It’s a cheap pet door. Now the cats can come and go as they please without damaging the screen. — Joe M. in Towanda, Penn.
BABY BOTTLE BRUSH
Dear Heloise: I don’t have a dishwasher, so I have to hand-wash everything. I found that a baby bottle brush works great for cleaning glasses, vases and any long-neck glassware. — Carol in New Mexico
REGISTER THAT CHIP
Dear Readers: When you have your pet microchipped (microchips are as small as a grain of rice and are inserted just beneath the skin between the shoulder blades), don’t forget to follow through and register it. It can be very frustrating for a worker at a shelter to scan your pet only to find there is no information to help return your pet to you. — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.