NEW COVID SCAM
Dear Heloise: The inspector general of Social Security has issued a warning about fraudulent letters. These letters inform people that due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be a suspension of Social Security benefits because the offices are now closed. The scammers then pretend to be you and notify Social Security that they are moving to a new address and ask to have all future Social Security payments made to the new address. Since you assume your benefits are on hold, and you know nothing about the scammer’s lies and schemes to steal your identity, you’re unaware that your payments are being illegally sent to the scammers. If for any reason your monthly payments stop, call your Social Security office immediately. — Henry H., Washington, D.C.
MAYONNAISE HINT
Dear Heloise: You wrote about using mayonnaise on white water spots on wood furniture. At the time I thought it would never work, but when I found a white water mark on my antique dresser, I tried it. I rubbed the mayonnaise on the water mark, left it over night and wiped off the area in the morning. The water mark was gone! — Gracie W., Tulsa, Okla.
Gracie, just make sure it’s REAL mayo, and rub it in with a clean cloth. — Heloise
PACKAGING HINT
Dear Heloise: When I buy soda, I buy the cans that are sold in packs, which are held together with plastic. Before I discard the plastic, I cut it up into tiny pieces so that small animals do not get caught in them and they don’t try to eat them. — Vickie T., Mesa, Ariz.
KITCHEN GADGETS
Dear Heloise: My husband and I have lived in the same house for nearly 40 years. As you might imagine, we have several duplicates of kitchen gadgets, all of which are in very good condition. Still, I don’t need five potato peelers, four strainers, six lemon squeezers or four garlic presses. And that’s the tip of the iceberg! We went through the house and started to gather up all the duplicates we could find of various useful things, including 10 tablecloths! I called our local battered women’s shelter, and they said they’d love to have the items. Not only did they use them, but they could go to women setting up a new place to live. — Margaret J., Knoxville, Tenn.
GLOVES TO THE RESCUE
Dear Heloise: My doctor wanted me to rub arthritis cream on my hands every night to help alleviate the pain I experience.
The problem was that I’d get it all over the pillows and sheets. My daughter gave me a box of inexpensive vinyl gloves (disposable ones) to wear over the cream, and it worked like a charm. No more messy sheets. My daughter uses the disposable gloves when she applies oily hand cream to her own hands. — Viola Y., Newcastle, Calif.
Viola, you also can apply creams to your feet and use a plain cotton sock over your feet to have soft, smooth feet in the morning. — Heloise
ELEVATE THE DOG BOWL
Dear Readers: Imagine if you had to eat on all fours, with no knife or fork. Would you rather your supper dish be flat on the floor or elevated a few inches? Dollars to donuts, you’d say elevated.
Your dog would say the same. A dog dish on the floor can present a lot of problems for your dog: neck strain, joint tension and arthritis pain, to name a few. And it can lead to aerophagia (excessive air swallowing), which can result in poor digestion.
What’s the solution? An elevated supper dish can help. In addition to shortening the reach for your dog, the elevated dish can help kill kibble all over the kitchen (not fun to step on), and the scooting of the dish all over will cease as well.
Ask your veterinarian what she thinks of the elevated supper dish. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: My cat, Abby, was leaning against the mirror when I looked up and caught this image that looked like two of her! I just happened to have my phone handy to snap this picture.
I rescued/adopted Abby from a shelter in the L.A. area five years ago. — Kathy D.
To see this double vision, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” — Heloise
TAKE A STAND
Dear Heloise: To make lunchtime more appealing for my 10-year-old picky eater, I cut her sandwich on the diagonal and then stand each triangle on its side, leaning one on the other.
This is fun, always promotes a conversation, and the sandwich looks good because you can see all the components of it (the bacon, jelly, etc.). — Gina P. in D.C.
Gina, love the innovation! Maybe sneak some avocado in that BLT. The green is pretty, and healthful! — Heloise
LET’S REVIEW
Dear Readers: COVID is still with us, and will be for the foreseeable future, although strides have been made, including great movement toward vaccination. Let’s break it down:
The novel coronavirus is a disease that can cause serious and even fatal respiratory distress. That the virus attacks the respiratory system is the main reason masks are helping to slow the spread of the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov), COVID spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets as we breathe, talk, laugh, cough or sneeze.
A cloth mask acts as a barrier to stop these respiratory droplets from spreading in the air from the wearer, and a mask acts as a barrier to stop droplets from spreading to you from someone else.
For your health and the health of everyone around you, it is best to wear a cloth mask, wash your hands frequently, stay home if you feel sick, and maintain six feet of distance between you and everyone else. — Heloise
PACK MAN
Dear Heloise: I’ve been trying my hand at baking during the pandemic, but got a question for ya: Why do recipes call for brown sugar to be “packed,” but not white sugar? — Michael T. in Illinois
Hey, Michael. Good for you to try something new! Brown sugar is made with molasses, which can clump and leave pockets of air. Press the brown sugar firmly into the measuring scoop when prepping your recipe. — Heloise
