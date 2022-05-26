WATER SAVER---
Dear Heloise: I recently read the third letter that said they take a container with them into the shower to capture that first cold water before receiving warm or hot water. That container-filled water is used to water the plants etc. Bless these conscientious folks for wanting to save our valuable resource!
We’ve taken a different approach to attain the same result. A 25-minute installation from my husband of a water recirculating pump now provides instant hot water without having to store or waste that initial cold water. A remote allows us to turn it on just before our need for hot water. He bought ours online, but several versions of this valuable accessory are available at big-box hardware stores. Seems to me that your readers may wish to take advantage of what today’s technology is offering to help protect our limited resources. — Mary Helen, Anaheim, California
BAKING SODA SOLUTIONDear Heloise: I found that baking soda is an odorless solution to using deodorant. On the other hand, I now use my deodorant to subdue itchy areas on my body. — Miss Maui Mary
Miss Maui Mary, this is another great way to use this versatile, cheap household product. Thanks for the hint!
FYI: If you notice that your books have a musty smell, sprinkle the pages with a bit of baking soda. Then place the books in a plastic bag for a week to absorb all of the odors. Remove the books from the bags outdoors. Turn them upside down and shake out the baking soda. — Heloise
NO MORE
CLOGGED IRONSDear Heloise: I iron my clothes every week and was surprised that no one had responded back to the lady in Wisconsin on how to keep her iron from clogging again. I have been using distilled water in my iron for years! No clogs or white mineral spots on the clothes that I am ironing! Happy ironing! — Mary, Chino Hills, California
GLASS RECYCLING HINTDear Heloise: To keep onion and other odors out of my fridge and freezer, I store the offending foods in glass relish or pickle jars (after removing the labels). The jars can be washed in the dishwasher and the lids replaced periodically with newer ones. — Darlene, Maumelle, Arkansas
LADDER SAFETYDear Heloise: I just read your great rules for ladder safety, and I have one to add that I learned from experience. Count the rungs while climbing up the ladder so you can count the same number going down. — Diane Rivera, via email
Diane, That’s a good hint. Also, pay attention and don’t be in a rush when you are going up or down stairs. One added stair safety hint: a handrail! — Heloise
CLEANING STAINLESS STEEL
Dear Heloise: I read your column about shining up stainless steel with vinegar or ammonia. I have found that using plain baking soda on my stainless steel polishes it very well. I simply dip my damp fingers into the baking soda and rub each utensil with the paste on my fingers. Then just rinse and dry.
I use this technique on all stainless-steel items and glassware. It’s gentle yet effective. It makes it shine nicely. I love your column and read your mom’s for decades. -- Wanda G., via email
