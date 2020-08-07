KITTY CONUNDRUM
Dear Heloise: I have a problem with cats getting in my insulation under my trailer and tearing it up. They make a lot of noise. Animal Control won’t help trap them. What can I do? — Jerry B., Hammond, La.
Jerry, your best bet to keep animals from nesting under your trailer is to put up some type of skirting around your trailer to keep them out. You might want to consult with a handyman as to what type of skirting you should use, but make certain there are no animals under your trailer when the skirting is put in place. — Heloise
MEDICATION COSTS
Dear Heloise: In regards to the high cost of medicine, most pharmacies will sell you the generic brand if you ask for it. A few will even sell you medication at their cost if your insurance company does not cover your prescription. — Frances S., King George, Vir.
Frances, I understand the need to lower health care costs, and many generic drugs are very good, but please clear this with your doctor before switching to a generic drug. — Heloise
SEND A GREAT HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
KILLING GNATS
Dear Heloise: I have many houseplants, but the problem with the plants are the gnats, and there are so many of them. Even with the vinegar solution I use to kill them, I still have a house full of gnats. How do I get rid of them? --Janie in West Virginia
Janie, gnats can be so annoying. Your problem can be from gnat eggs that may be on the fruits and vegetables you bring home from the grocery store, so be sure to thoroughly rinse them, especially bananas, and store them in the refrigerator if possible. Gnats will also accumulate in the trays of over-watered plants, so ease up on the watering and maybe try repotting your plants in fresh soil. Hope this helps. — Heloise
A COUPLE OF HINTS
Dear Heloise: When doing laundry, turn pants wrong side out. Pockets will dry faster and the pants don’t fade as fast.
No lid for a big pan? Use an aluminum pizza pan. You can set another regular lid on top for more weight, making a better seal. — Phyllis S., Hamilton, Ind.
BIRD DROPPINGS
Dear Heloise: How do I clean wrought iron patio furniture and pavers of bird droppings? I tried artificial owls on the tables, but it did nothing to deter the birds. — Barbara B., Mineral Ridge, Ohio
Barbara, to remove stubborn bird droppings, first you’ll need to gently brush or scrape away as much as possible without scratching the furniture. Next, fill a spray bottle with hot water and a mild detergent, then generously spray the droppings. Let it sit for several minutes. Then use a sponge or soft brush to clean away the droppings. You may have to repeat the process to get it all off. — Heloise
INTERNATIONAL CAT DAY
Dear Readers: Aug. 8 is International Cat Day, a celebration since 2002. Its purpose is to raise public awareness and understanding of the domestic house cat and learn ways to help protect them. This year’s theme is “Each Cat Matters.” Drop us a picture and description of your adorable cat to Heloise@Heloise.com. Your photo just might wind up in the Pet Pal section of my website! — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: If you’re ever feeling down and in need of some encouragement, turn to Tubbs. Jay’s happy puppy, Tubbs, is a Shih Tzu, age 3. Jay says Tubbs will fling his own toys and fetch them if no one can stop and play. And he knows each of his eight toys by name!
To see Tubbs and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” — Heloise
NEAT NECKLACES
Dear Heloise: When traveling or moving, I string my necklaces and chains between the teeth in a comb and place another comb on top of the first. This helps prevent tangling. — Mary in Ohio
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.