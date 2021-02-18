FINANCIAL PLANNING
Dear Heloise: Both my husband and I work as financial planners, and we’ve noticed a serious trend over the past 25 years. A large number of American families do not have an emergency fund set aside to help themselves when an unexpected expense comes along. We usually tell people to have their bank automatically transfer money from their paycheck to a savings account. The amount depends on the person’s financial situation, but even if they have credit card debt, they still need to set aside funds for a broken water heater, new tires or whatever. And they need to stop impulse buying. Ask yourself whether you really need that item and how it will benefit you to have it. You might be surprised at how much you’ll save if you control your spending habits. — Kathryn and James S., Dallas, Texas
THE BARE FACTS
Dear Heloise: This is a little embarrassing, but I was tricked into something, and I hope this will help other young women from the same thing.
I met a handsome young man and thought I was in love. Well, I’m in my 20s and believed I knew right from wrong. We had been dating for about four months when he wanted me to send him nude pictures of myself by way of my cellphone. Stupidly, I did, and when we broke up, he plastered those photos on various social media sites of friends we both knew. I was humiliated. It was a hard lesson to learn, but please tell your readers to NEVER EVER send compromising photos to anyone. If a man respects you, he won’t expect you to do anything that might embarrass you. — Faithful Reader in California
WHITEN YOUR NAILS
Dear Heloise: A quick tip for brightening and whitening toe and fingernails. Apply whitening toothpaste and wait 10 to 15 minutes before hopping in the shower. Scrub with a nail brush and you’ll be delighted with the results. — June J., Brandenburg, Ky.
HOUSE BOOK
Dear Heloise: We have lived in several different homes (nine altogether), and I always kept a “House book,” which was just a large notebook. I took pictures of the houses we bought and of any renovations we made. That included when an improvement was made, such as a new roof, with the date and company who did the work. This also had the before and after pictures. When it came time to sell, we had an accurate accounting of our home, which helped us sell faster than most of our neighbors. — Anna D., Columbia, S.C.
OLD TOWELS
Dear Heloise: I’ve found that it’s always wise to have a few old towels in the trunk of my car. They’re rolled up and in a plastic file box. There were times when I had to clean up a sick child, wrap up an injured animal, clean off my windshield and a host of other things that came up while I was on the road. When the towels got very old and thin, I cut them up for clothes to wash my windows. — Carrie N., New Haven, Conn.
PET FOOD RECALL
Dear Readers: Paying attention to pet food recalls? It could be lifesaving. A recent recall was because of the presence of aflatoxins in dog food — toxins from mold that can cause extreme illness and death, according to the Food and Drug Administration (www.FDA.gov). These recalls are normally announced through the media. If you have questions about the pet foods your pets eat, read the label, call the customer service number on the package and talk to your veterinarian. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Angie C.’s Run Away Ruby. Two days after she adopted Ruby, in September of 2020, Ruby escaped from the yard and traveled 2 miles before being picked up by the police. For this, Ruby landed on Santa’s naughty list! Fortunately, she is home and well with Angie and family. To see Run Away Ruby and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” — Heloise
CANINE COMMENTATOR
Dear Heloise: The response about restraining dogs in cars was very good. Even though people think they are doing their dog a favor by riding down the road with their head out the window, rocks can be thrown up from the front wheels, causing eye and tooth damage, plus a very expensive trip to the animal emergency facility. — Another Canine Commentator
GREAT GORILLAS
Hi Heloise: Regarding your tips for old pillowcases, you might be interested to know that my daughter completed two internships with the primates at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. They welcomed donations of linens, including pillowcases, to use for enrichment purposes.
Filled pillowcases with popcorn were thrown over the fence in the gorilla yard, and the gorillas retrieved them and searched for the food inside in order to replicate their foraging behavior in the wild.
Some of the gorillas then put the pillowcase remnants on their heads, as they would tree leaves, to shade themselves from the sun. I witnessed the youngest female gorilla wearing her pillowcase around her waist as a makeshift dress! — Theresa E., via email
A MOVING RECORD
Dear Heloise: When moving one’s household, carry your valuables with you. Or be sure to get an itemized list of the valuables from the mover that indicates the boxes where the valuables were packed.
During our move six years ago, I neglected to do these things, and when our boxes were delivered, my $5,000 worth of sterling silver flatware was nowhere to be found.
I spent months going back and forth with the insurance company, and at the end was told that they had no proof the flatware existed, so they could not reimburse me. It wasn’t just a financial loss, the 12 place settings were gifts from our wedding in 1986. — Cathy B., via email
Cathy, so sorry for the loss of the flatware. Taking pictures of your valuables can help also. — Hugs, Heloise
ON THE DIAGONAL
Dear Heloise: I found a kitchen drawer insert that fits in diagonally, instead of vertically, into the drawer. This is great because all sorts of tools and notions, rolling pins, scrapers, wooden spoons, etc. can fit into the drawer and be organized. — Carla S. in Pennsylvania
