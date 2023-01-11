EGG YOLK COMES OUT
DISCOLORED
Dear Heloise: I pack my husband’s lunch every day because he’s on a special diet for health reasons. One of the things he absolutely loves are hard-boiled eggs. Occasionally the yolks have a different color other than the usual yellow. Sometimes the yolk is greenish or sort of gray in color. I have thrown those discolored ones away because they worry me. What causes this discoloring of the yolk? — Amy T., Portland, Oregon
Amy, that unusual color is caused by over-cooking, cooking at too high of a temperature, or sometimes from too much iron in your water. The color may be unusual, but generally speaking, they’re safe to eat.
You might want to try this method of cooking hard-boiled eggs: Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with water so that there is about 1 inch of water above the eggs. Cover and bring to a boil. Then turn off the heat and let the eggs remain in the covered pan, 15 minutes for large eggs and 12 minutes for medium eggs. When the timer is done, run the eggs under cold water or place them in the refrigerator to stop them from continuing to cook. — Heloise
BAKED ITALIAN CHICKEN
Dear Heloise: In the past, you have printed the Italian Chicken recipe, and each time I set it aside, I manage to lose it. My family loves that recipe, and I really need to have it so I can prepare it for my son who’ll be home in a couple of weeks. He asked if I would make that again since he enjoyed it so much the last time he was home. So, Heloise, would you please reprint the Baked Italian Chicken recipe? — Mary-Ann D., Carson City, Nevada
Mary-Ann, this has to be one of the most requested recipes I get from my readers. Here it is, with my best wishes for a nice visit with your son:
1 chicken cut up, or the equivalent of 1 chicken in parts
1 (8-ounce) bottle non-fat (or regular) Italian salad dressing
1 medium onion, peeled and sliced
4 medium potatoes, sliced (peeled or not) into bite-sized pieces
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Spray a casserole dish with a non-stick spray. Place the chicken in the casserole dish and cover with Italian salad dressing. Top that with onion and potatoes. Bake for 1 hour or until done.
If you like easily prepared dishes that give you more time to do other things, then you’ll love my pamphlet “Heloise’s All-Time Favorite Recipes.” It’s so easy to get a copy. Just go to www.Heloise.com. You can also get a copy by sending $5 along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Favorites, P.O. Box 795001-5001, San Antonio, TX 78279. You’ll be glad to have this little helper at your fingertips. — Heloise
FACING THE COLD WINTER
Dear Heloise: There are millions of cats and dogs left out in our freezing winter weather when they should be inside with their owners. Please take your pets inside and provide them with warmth and comfort, just as you would any family member. — Beth H., New Haven, Connecticut
