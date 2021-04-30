SOME NEW IDEAS
Dear Heloise: I have a few hints for you. Here they are:
When discarding food that is too pungent, before putting it in the kitchen garbage can, I put it in a plastic bag and tie it tightly. This keeps the kitchen garbage from smelling until you take it to the outside can and reuses old plastic bags that might have been tossed out.
Dryer sheets make nice car deodorant. When dried, they are perfect for dusting the interior of the car.
When filling a sugar bowl, salt and pepper shakers, etc., I put the item I’m filling on a damp cloth (or paper towel), and if anything spills, this is an easy wipe and go with the damp cloth. — Nancy W., Annapolis, Md.
SCAM ALERT
Dear Heloise: There is a fairly new scam going around from someone who claims the American postal service owes you money, or that you’ve been approved for some financial giveaway. The site looks very official, with pictures of postal workers, but it’s nothing more than a clever ploy to steal your money. Like so many scams, this one tried to target the elderly. And if you click on the sites they tell you to, you could lose your savings. Remember: NEVER give out financial information to a total stranger over the phone, the internet or at your door. — Stephan H., New York City
I’M RUNNING LATE!
Dear Heloise: Most people today have a cellphone. If someone has made an appointment and then is running late or unable to make it, why can’t they be thoughtful enough to use that phone and give me (or anyone) a call? A no-show makes me very upset. — Linda E., Jacksonville, Ill.
Linda, I agree. It’s just good manners to let others know you can’t come or that you are running late. If you have a cellphone, you should always call if you can’t make it to an appointment. — Heloise
BED BUGS
Dear Heloise: Do you have a home remedy for getting rid of bed bugs? — Henry J. in Florida
Henry, bed bugs multiply at a rapid rate and can hide from many home remedies. Your best bet is to hire a professional service that can and will kill the bug, and the eggs as well. This may involve two trips by a professional. I know you wish there was some easy method, but this little pest will return if the eggs are not destroyed. — Heloise
SHORTENING
Dear Heloise: If you have to measure out lard or shortening and it sticks to the measuring cup, here’s a hint for that problem. Spray the inside of the measuring cup with a cooking nonstick spray. Anything will slip out of the measuring cup after that one spray. — Donna B., Houston, Texas
A FAMILY MEMBER
Dear Heloise: I work at an animal shelter, and I see too much neglect of animals who wanted nothing more than love and food from their owner. A pet is a family member and needs to be kept indoors in the summer’s heat. By “indoors,” I don’t mean a doghouse. Make sure they have plenty of water, too. — Shelly M., Anaheim, Calif.
BATHROOM TIME
Dear Readers: Ever get annoyed when you go into the bathroom for some, shall we say, privacy and your dog follows you in? Don’t get peeved. The dog is acting on his natural instincts.
Dogs are pack animals, and they protect each other. You are the leader of the pack. When you’re in the bathroom and, ahem, vulnerable, the dog can sense that. He wants to protect you. When he’s outside doing his business, he may try to catch your eye. He’s expecting you to protect him from predators when he’s vulnerable.
Don’t let this habit irk you. Just “go” with it. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Marian H. sent a picture of her neighbor Lexi having a moment with Marian’s dog Winni; looks cute and cozy! To see these two, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry and funny friend you’d like to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
AT HOME EUTHANASIA
Dear Heloise: I read your column about euthanasia at home for your pets (March 20). We were happy to discover home euthanasia when our last elderly dog became too ill and uncomfortable to make the trip. She was a large dog.
When the day came, they sent a vet and tech to our home. They spent a lot of time sitting next to her, talking to her and us, petting and soothing her before the sedative and the final injection. We all cried, petting her and telling her how much joy and love she brought to our lives.
When it was over, they gave us a few moments alone with her, and when we were ready, they took her back for cremation and made a paw print for us.
They sent us a lovely sympathy letter afterward. I cannot tell you how much better this was than the alternative. She was relaxed and unstressed. We still cried but knew we made the right choice. — Linda S., via email
DELICIOUS PICKLE
Dear Readers: Raise your hands — who enjoys drinking pickle juice? OK, OK, so not everyone’s on board. But hear me out. Pickle juice is tart and tangy and may have some health benefits. Let’s take a look at the “big three” of pickle juice:
After a sweaty workout, pickle juice can replenish electrolytes (essential minerals like sodium, potassium and magnesium) and help you get hydrated again.
Another benefit of pickle juice? Probiotics. Probiotics are bacteria in your gut that aid in digestion.
Finally, antioxidants. Antioxidants can protect your cells and keep you healthy.
Talk to your doctor and/or trainer about pickle juice. — Heloise
HANDLE HELPER
Dear Heloise: I don’t make a mess trying to get the last of the peanut butter, jelly or condiments at the bottom of the jar. I use a long-handled iced tea spoon to get every last bit. No mess, no fuss and no waste! — Dorsee K., via email in Canton, Ohio
POD PERSON
Dear Heloise: I have used this trick for years: I fill a badly burned pan with hot water, throw in a dishwasher pod and leave it overnight. I rinse it out, and it shines like new! — Sonja in Virginia
