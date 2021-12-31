---
Dear Heloise: I must be on someone’s list, because I get address labels, notepads and other things from various charities that I’ve never heard of before. I give to a few charities that have special meaning to me and ones that work to help both people and animals.
How do I stop these people from bombarding me with all the junk they send me and have them stop asking for donations? — Elizabeth F., St. Albans, Vermont
Elizabeth, you will need to contact the charity directly and ask them to remove you from their mailing list.
Another thing to try is to not give small amounts to many charities, but rather to give a larger gift to only a couple of charities. If you send $25 or less, the charity really doesn’t make much from that amount. This is especially true when you consider the cost of the mail-out. So to cover their costs, they sell their list of donors to other charities.
However, charities tend to be a bit more protective of those who send larger amounts. Your best bet might be to only send money to two or three charities that you are really interested in and ignore the rest. — Heloise
Dear Heloise: The holidays seems to bring out the best and the worst in people. I just got another call from someone on a recorded message line saying that I’d won $2.5 million and all I had to do was pay around $9,700 in taxes and the $2.5 million would be sent to me. Needless to say, this is a scam, and one which, sadly, has been too successful for the scammers.
First, ask yourself why someone would call you out of the blue and give you $2.5 million? Because you won it? How did you win it? Well, it’s a hoax and could cost people thousands of dollars.
NEVER respond when they tell you to press 1 (or any other number). Just hang up. You’ll save over $9,700 by just hanging up the phone. — Marla E., Amarillo, Texas
Dear Heloise: This is just a reminder that when you have pets, you need to include them in your will. I don’t necessarily mean to leave them your entire estate, but designate who will take care of them, after you have found someone who is willing to give them a good home and all medical care.
I recently made up my will, and after discussing it with my younger brother, it was agreed that he would take my two dogs, and my daughter would provide a home for my cat. At 88 years of age, I felt it was important to get this done. — Corrine R., Meadowbrook, Indiana
Dear Heloise: The lady who was reluctant to ask for help with her walker should talk with her pastor about getting help at church. If friends and family aren’t able to help, there is probably someone at church who she isn’t aware of who would enjoy and welcome her company. Many times support comes from strangers, not friends or family.
In the past, we had someone from my mother’s church help her, and it became a great friendship. Mom paid for gas and at times lunch after church. The lady who helped her welcomed the company as well as the help with gas. They remained friends well after Mom was no longer able to attend church. — Ann Weber
Dear Readers: If you discover at the last minute that the tablecloth you planned to use for your party is wrinkled, don’t drag out the iron.
Instead, put the tablecloth in the dryer along with a damp towel. Set the dryer to the fluff cycle for several minutes. Then pull out the tablecloth and hang it. The wrinkles should be gone. — Heloise
Dear Readers: If you haven’t used up bread but it’s gotten old and stale, don’t throw it out. Make it into a dessert instead.
Dunk bread slices into sweetened condensed milk and then dip in flaked coconut. Lay the slices on a baking sheet and toast in the oven until the bread is hot and the coconut is browned. — Heloise
Dear Readers: From all of us here at Heloise Central, we’d like to wish you a healthy, happy New Year in 2022.
This has been a year of many surprises, changes and turmoil, but let’s make this coming year a better place to be. Our best wishes go out to all of you! — Heloise
