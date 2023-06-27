HOW MAY I HELP YOU?
Dear Heloise: Currently, it’s working for me to answer an unknown number with: “How may I help you?” If I get a few seconds of complete silence (a computer seems to wait for “hello”) or I hear a “boop,” I know to hang up. A legitimate caller will respond almost always with who they are. — Carl Huber, Port Charlotte, Florida
SALINE INJECTIONS
Dear Heloise: I’ve attached a helpful hint that I’ve been meaning to send to you for a long time now. I don’t believe I’ve ever seen this hint in your column, but I may be mistaken.
My beloved “Kitten Face,” who is 14 years old and has kidney disease, takes saline IV injections about three times a week, for a year and a half now. The injections help her greatly, and she takes them like a real trooper. Thank you for your column. I really enjoy reading it every morning. — Mike Vorndran, Fort Wayne, Indiana
DISTRACTED SHOPPING
Dear Heloise: After reading the hint from the grocery store manager about stolen purses, I have a suggestion that may work for others.
I, too, am a distracted shopper. I read labels and like to check out what’s on sale, which always makes for a distracted moment. So, if my purse has a strap, I will wrap it around the cart handle tightly and use the child seat belt buckle to secure it to the cart. If that isn’t available, I put my purse in the bottom of the cart next to the back of the cart and bury it under groceries. So far, so good. — Cathy, The Villages, Florida
TOUGH STAINS
Dear Readers: If you have a stain that is tough to get rid of, make a paste that is equal parts baking soda and salt. Use this only on surfaces that can handle some abrasive scrubbing, because it could scratch a soft surface.
Baking soda is so useful for cleaning and deodorizing. I have put together a six-page pamphlet, titled “Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes,” that lays out several uses for baking soda. To order a pamphlet, go to www.Heloise.com. You also can get this handy pamphlet by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. — Heloise
ONLINE FRAUD
Dear Heloise: I signed up for a free air compressor with Harbor Freight tools. The ad said if I gave $8.90 for shipping, I would receive the tool. Well, I gave my card number, and later that day, I received a call from the card fraud department at my bank. They told me to cancel the card, so I did. I think it would be wise to let your readers know about this fraud. — James Little, via email
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.
I will use the best hints received in my column.
©2023 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
