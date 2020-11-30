NOT SO NEIGHBORLY NEIGHBORS
Today’s Sound Off is about yard maintenance:
Dear Heloise: With the fall comes yard maintenance: cutting trees back, mulching and raking leaves. Two of my neighbors use those blowers that blow leaves and debris out into the street, but unfortunately they don’t bag the leaves and twigs. The first strong wind that comes along blows everything back where it was, or worse, it ends up in everyone else’s yard.
My neighborhood is in the suburbs, and everyone takes great care with their yard. This makes our street look nice, keeps property values up and makes this a healthy, happy place to live, except for these two households. Well, last week someone called the police on them for leaving a huge pile of leaves in the street, and the family was ticketed and embarrassed. It’s just common courtesy to your neighbors to be a responsible homeowner by maintaining your property. That means bagging your leaves, shoveling snow off of your walkway or hiring someone to do it for you. — Gloria and Philip H., Birmingham, Mich.
FAST FACTS
New uses for napkin rings:
- Use at the base of candles as a decoration.
- Use one to corral your computer cords.
- Use one to hold a small bouquet of flowers.
- Tie one to a ceiling fan pull chain to make it easier to see and use. — Heloise
BOOMER
Dear Heloise: The trick for using loud music to get rid of raccoons in the attic reminded me how my deceased wife got rid of squirrels in our attic some 20 years ago. She, likewise, used music.
With her boom box at full volume, she played the 1812 Overture. More specifically, she blasted the squirrels away with the blasting cannons in the Overture. A classical solution. — David S.
SEND A GREAT
HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.