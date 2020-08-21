SCAMMERS NEVER REST
Dear Readers: It seems scammers never rest; they just keep targeting people who are trusting. One of the fastest growing scams is the Social Security scam. You might get a call from some stranger who tells you that your account has been suspended. They will then give you a fake number to call so you can resolve this issue. Hang up immediately and don’t call any number they give you. They want to get as much information as they can so they will be able to steal your identity, get into your bank account and/or steal your Social Security checks. This scam is growing, so be on the alert. If you have not received your Social Security check as usual, contact the Social Security Administration (www.ssa.gov) or call 1-800-772-1213 as soon as possible. — Heloise
EYEGLASSES
Dear Heloise: Many times, people will throw out their old glasses if they are broken or if they need to get a new pair for whatever reason. Please ask your readers to stop and remember that the Lions Club International can use those glasses. They need all types of glasses, both prescription and non-prescription. Volunteers will collect, clean and catalog the glasses, after which they are often sent to various cities and developing countries for people who cannot afford to buy glasses. Many optometrists’ offices have a collection box to make donating your glasses easy. For more information go to www.lionsclub.org. — Preston in Minnesota
BICYCLE SAFETY
Dear Heloise: I get scared seeing bicycle riders blowing through red lights at intersections. Aren’t they supposed to follow the traffic laws, just like automobiles? — Janet in Tennessee
Janet, absolutely! Bicycle riders MUST follow the rules of the road for their own safety and for everyone else’s too!
Here are some hints for bicycle riding safety from the League of American Bicyclists (www.bikeleague.org). Bicyclists should:
- Make sure the bike is ready for the road: tires inflated properly, brakes in good working order, chains running smoothly, quick-release levers closed and white lights in the front and red in the back.
- Ride safely: Wear a neon vest or something equally easy to see and a helmet, make eye contact with drivers when turning and ride in a straight line.
- Anticipate what’s down the road: potholes, turning vehicles, construction, debris and other road hazards. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: This week’s Pet Pals aren’t pets, just a majestic mama deer followed by her curious twins.
In this picture captured by Carter and Vincent of Pittsburgh, you can almost hear Mom saying, “Come on, you two ... quit dawdling!” as they make their way through the backyard. To see this terrific trio, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny, furry friend you’d like to share? Send a pic and description to Heloise@Heloise.com! — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
