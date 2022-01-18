BEST USED-BY DATES---
Dear Heloise: For all groceries that I store in my kitchen cupboards or refrigerator, I check the expiration date and write it on the item with a black permanent marker. That way, when I take an item out to use, I don’t have to look for the small printed date.
I also use a dry erase marker to mark the containers of leftovers that I put in my refrigerator. That way, I know how long it’s been in there and whether it’s still good. — Mary in Vermont
RECYCLING VASESDear Heloise: I was hospitalized twice last year and received several beautiful bouquets in vases. As I was putting the vases away, I realized that I had two boxes of vases from other bouquets. So I called my local florist and asked if they could use them. They were delighted, as they have difficulty getting vases delivered with the pandemic and supply shortage. The florist picked them up and even offered a discount on my next purchase! — G.B. in Texas
CONTAINING LITTERDear Heloise: We all know that litter along the highways is a real eyesore. Here is my solution to help prevent litter. In your vehicle, open the glove box, take a plastic grocery bag and hang one of the handles over the left corner of the glove box and close the glove box — an instant litter bag! When it’s full, remove and toss it in your home trash container and replace with a new bag.
Help keep our highways clean. — Dick B., Taylorsville, North Carolina.
Dick, while traveling, this is a good idea to help keep highways free of litter. — Heloise
STOP CREDIT CARD FRAUD FASTDear Heloise: Credit cards have text message alerts for purchases made on your card. Please sign up for this service to stop fraud immediately, instead of checking your statements monthly. — Mike Morrow, via email
GREASE IN GARBAGEDear Heloise: I read, with interest, the solution for putting grease in the garbage. I have a better solution.
I cut the tops off of milk cartons or other plastic containers and put all wet garbage in it, then sit it in the garbage bag to go out. This includes coffee grounds etc. This also cuts down on the amount of garbage. A fervent reader. — Edna Howel, Prattville, Alabama
REMOVING PAINT SMELLDear Heloise: Instead of using vinegar after painting, use 1 tablespoon of pure vanilla in the paint. It will not change the color.
I’ve tried all types of paint and vinegar, but only vanilla works to get rid of the smell for me. Hope this helps others. — Adele Robichaux, Marrero, Louisiana
