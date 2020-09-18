LINGERING ODORS
Dear Readers: Do you have a problem with odors lingering around the house? You may have noticed that expensive commercial products just mask the odor. It’s time to try something you probably already have on hand — cheap, safe and effective vinegar.
To remove leftover cooking odors in the kitchen, boil several cups of water and 6 tablespoons of vinegar in a pan on the stove. Add a little cinnamon for a lovely, homey fragrance. For smoke odors, place bowls of vinegar around the room. — Heloise
RAISING CANE
Dear Heloise: After this pandemic is over, I plan to fly to Michigan to see my new grandbaby. However, I need to walk with a cane, and I’m worried the airlines won’t let me onboard with a cane. What should I do? — Clifton in Arizona
Clifton, if you need your cane to walk, you can take it onboard with you. It’s an approved mobility aid. However, I highly recommend that you also check with your airline before you make your trip, to make certain the requirements haven’t changed. — Heloise
DAY HIKE PREP
Dear Readers: With so much time spent indoors over the past few months and with lovely fall weather coming, many people will be tempted to get out and take a day hike in nature. AARP has some suggestions that we should all follow to make certain we’re safe. Before leaving for your trip, be sure to tell someone when you plan to start and return, where you’ll be and which trails or where in the park you plan to explore. They should also know the names of anyone else who will be joining you. Be sure to have enough food and water and the necessary gear for your hike.
A walk in nature may be just what we all need to relieve the cabin fever we’re feeling. Hike safely by being prepared and take a deep breath and enjoy the great outdoors! — Heloise
A FOSTERING HEART
Dear Readers: The following letter comes from April A., in San Antonio. She runs a rescue group for stray dogs, and she’s seen animals in extremely poor conditions over the years. She is advocating for people to step up and foster a dog or cat, in a healthy and safe environment. Read on:
Dear Heloise: There are certain reasons rescues need fosters. One is so we have somewhere safe and normal to house the dogs, and so they can learn to be treated like family members, and to prep them for their next step — a forever family. We need someone to show care, love and compassion that the dogs may not have had before.
We need someone to help them learn to trust and have positive interaction with humans. If you think that leaving a dog isolated with only a bowl of food and water is fostering, then fostering is not for you. That is abuse and neglect. — April, San Antonio, Texas
April, thanks for writing in. Readers, if you have time, space and compassion, consider fostering a dog or a cat. Many times, the rescue group will provide medical care, food and other supplies. If you can’t foster, consider a monetary donation. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Jake! Charlene G., via email, calls him “The Perfect Pet.” He is a Cavachon — a mix of Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Bichon Frise. Jake looks right at home on his comfy bed in the kitchen!
To see Jake and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” To share your fuzzy, furry and funny friend, email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
SUN BLEACH
Dear Heloise: I dislike plastic that stains red, such as cutting boards that I have cut red onions or red peppers on. Also, rubber scrapers that I’ve used with spaghetti sauce get stained orange as well.
I dried my pots, pans and plastic items on my sidewalk outside my door in the sunshine. Not only did the things get dry quickly, but also the red stains disappeared in a matter of about an hour or so! The sun had bleached out the stain — like brand new! Perhaps your readers can give this solar bleaching method a try! — Doug Z., Retired USAF CMSgt, Costa Mesa, Calif.
TIP TIP
Dear Heloise: I have noticed that several restaurants I support are hiring people to sanitize the tables and chairs between customers. My question: Should we be giving these folks who are sanitizing a cash tip? — Nancy in Ohio
Nancy, great question. Usually when someone provides a service, a tip is appropriate. But be sure to ask restaurant management what their policy is. — Heloise
HINT FROM HIM
Dear Heloise: Summertime in the South brings love bugs! The water hose and used dryer sheets will take the bugs off your car safely. — John, via email
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.