Dear Heloise: My husband and I are wondering about the benefits of coffee.
I know it gives me a jolt of energy in the morning when I need it most, but my husband said it’s just a “junk food” that Americans are addicted to out of habit.
Is there any benefit to coffee other than the caffeine? I drink my coffee black. --Belinda M., Rockford, Illinois
Belinda, coffee is an old drink that goes back to around 850 A.D. in Ethiopia. People have been drinking it ever since its discovery.
According to the website “Nourish by Web MD,” coffee might benefit your gut microbiome.
It also contains a very healthy dose of antioxidants, and many people feel better after 3 to 4 cups of black coffee per day.
However, like so many things in life, the key is moderation. If you add sugar and cream, you are adding calories and fat to your coffee consumption, which may leave little benefit to drinking coffee. Coffee also can increase your blood pressure and should only be consumed after a doctor’s recommendation on when and how much coffee you can drink. There are also medications and health conditions that might cause you to either limit or exclude coffee drinking. — Heloise
TASTY TREAT
Dear Heloise: A lot of men won’t admit it, but some of us love to bake. I’m one of those guys who enjoys a delicious cake or homemade pie. I would like to get the recipe for your Light Velvet Cake. I have a wonderful butter cream frosting recipe that I’ll use to frost the cake rather than the cream cheese frosting usually used.
I plan to bring this cake to a family gathering at Thanksgiving. — Joseph H., Port Huron, Michigan
Joseph, I love to bake as well. The Light Velvet Cake is one of my favorites. You’ll need:
2 1/2 cups unbleached flour
1 egg plus 2 egg whites
1 cup sugar
1 cup canola oil
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon cocoa powder
1 teaspoon white vinegar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup walnuts, chopped and toasted 8-10 minutes at 350 degrees in the oven, and divided
Combine all dry ingredients except the nuts in a large mixing bowl.
Combine liquid ingredients in a separate bowl. Pour liquid into dry ingredients and mix well. Stir in 1/4 cup toasted nuts.
Pour batter into three 8-inch round cake pans that have been sprayed with a nonstick vegetable coating.
Bake at 350 F for 25 to 30 minutes, until cake springs back when gently touched with a finger. Allow to cool, then frost the cake. Sprinkle the rest of the toasted nuts on top of the cake after frosting. Enjoy!
This tasty treat can be found along with many other recipes in my pamphlet “Heloise’s Cake Recipes.” Just go to www.Heloise.com or send $3, along with a stamped, self-addressed long envelope to: Heloise/Cake, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
There’s nothing like a homemade dessert to finish a meal.
©2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.