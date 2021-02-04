ORGANIZATION NATION
Dear Readers: Now is soup season; the warmth of soup is perfect on a cold winter’s day. A great way to begin homemade soup is with mirepoix — a mixture of chopped onion, celery and carrots usually, although other root veggies can go in as well. These veggies are cooked separately at first in butter or oil to develop their flavors.
I’ve compiled a collection of my favorite soup recipes into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy. Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (70 cents) self-addressed envelope along with $5 to: Heloise/Soups, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. — Heloise
RACCOON RESCUE
Dear Heloise: I was surprised to see two raccoons in my giant waste container in my apartment complex parking lot. I wanted to help them get out of there, so I put a long board in the container, and they were able to scramble up and out. I was relieved! — Erin R., age 12, in Florida
Erin, little guys are great climbers. I bet even a broom handle would work. Great job, and a Heloise high five! — Heloise
EASY CLEAN
When I do my spring cleaning, I spread paper towels above all my cabinets to keep them from getting dusty and greasy. Next time I go to clean, I take the paper towels off and just wipe off. Then I put new paper towels down. — Mary W., via email
OFFICIAL SWISHER
Dear Heloise: I am the “official” dishwasher in my family. I use liquid dish soap, but there always remains a fair amount of soap stuck to the bottom of the bottle. I pour hot water in and shake it until the remaining soap has dissolved. I then squirt the soapy water on my sponge. — Brent W. in Bethesda, Md.
