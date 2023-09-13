WATER HELPS PARCHMENT PAPER STICK
Dear Heloise: Parchment paper often doesn’t lay flat on a cookie sheet. A friend of mine, who cooks a lot like me, told me to sprinkle a little water on the bottom of the pan and even out the paper. It worked!
I enjoy all your hints and read your column in my local newspaper. I met you once many years ago at a town hall series. I’m 85 and have used many of your hints over the years. — Joyce B., Troy, Ohio
RED VELVET CAKE
Dear Heloise: Please reprint your Red Velvet Cake recipe. I want to make one for a Christmas celebration this year. — Lonnie W., Colby, Kansas
Lonnie, this has always been one of my favorites:
4 bottles (half an ounce each) red food coloring
3 tablespoons cocoa powder
1/2 cup solid vegetable shortening
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 1/2 cups sifted cake flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon vinegar
1 teaspoon baking soda
Mix food coloring with cocoa powder and set aside. Beat shortening with sugar; add eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition. Add food coloring and vanilla.
Alternately add flour, salt and buttermilk, beating well. Stir in vinegar and baking soda.
Bake for 30 minutes, or until done, in an oven heated to 350 F. Makes one large loaf cake or one three-layer cake.
Icing for Red Velvet Cake:
1/2 cup butter
1 1/2 cups sugar
2/3 cup milk
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/2 cup white shortening
3 tablespoons flour
2 teaspoons vanilla
Pinch of salt
Cream together butter, shortening and sugar (until it is not grainy). Add flour, one spoonful at a time, beating well after each addition. Add milk and beat; then add vanilla, salt and lemon juice. Turn mixer on high and beat 12 minutes, or until smooth and creamy.
PANCAKE TOPPINGS
Dear Heloise: My family complained that they were tired of maple syrup as a pancake topping and asked me to see if I could find something a little different. I bought some applesauce, the chunky style, and some blackberry jam with chunky fruit. They loved it! Sometimes a small change of pace can pick up everyone’s appetite. — Lorraine H., Sparta, New Jersey
Lorraine, that’s a great idea. More fruit and less sugar in their diet! — Heloise
