KEEP ON ROLLIN’
Dear Heloise: My sister’s house burned to the ground and she lost everything. She said she wished she had time to get her photo albums out as there were so many memories in them. This made me think. I realized I have several boxes with photo albums and memorabilia on shelves in closets throughout the house. If I had to leave the house suddenly, I probably wouldn’t be able to gather them all and carry the heavy boxes out in time to save them. So, I went to a garage sale and bought two rolling suitcases, very inexpensively. I now store our photos and other irreplaceable items in the suitcases, which can easily be rolled out of the house in an emergency. They’re lined up in a closet close to the front door. — Sarah in Kentucky
HIDDEN KNIFE
Dear Heloise: I always take a small paring knife to work to peel or cut fresh fruit for lunch. After use I rinse it off and put it back in my desk.
However, this made me nervous because it looked like a weapon that I had hidden. A co-worker suggested that I put it in a toothbrush carrying case used for traveling, and it not only keeps my little knife clean, it keeps it hidden. — Ruth, via email
LAST STRAW
FOR WEEDS
Dear Heloise: When I plant my annual garden with my favorite vegetables, I place about three sheets of newspaper on the ground between the rows, wet them down with a heavy soaking of water, then put a thin layer of straw down on the newspaper. The newspaper keeps weeds from growing between the rows. This saves a lot of time that I would have spent weeding. — Henry in California
GARDEN ELVES
Dear Heloise: I tried one of your clever hints recently. I took a pin out to the garden while my three young children were sleeping and scratched their names on squash, watermelons, zucchini and cucumbers. I told them the Garden Elves had done that and they had to eat the vegetables with their names scratched into them. This a good way to get them to eat vegetables and actually enjoy it! — Ashley in Nebraska
FLUFFY PILLOWS
Dear Heloise: To fluff up a flat pillow, I toss it in the dryer along with a dryer sheet for about 10 minutes and it comes out plump and smelling fresh! — Meredith, via email
JOURNALING
Dear Heloise: During this coronavirus pandemic, I have kept a journal of what has been happening and how it affected me and my family during this time.
It may seem odd to others, but this is a time in our history that will be remembered and discussed by people long after we are all gone. I think it’s important that my children, grandchildren and future generations know what life was like and how we all coped. It’s our story. — Joan in New York
PHOTO HINTS FOR YOUR DOG
Dear Readers: What’s the old Hollywood actor’s creed? Never work with children or animals? Today, July 11, is All-American Pet Photo Day. Let’s work with our animals, namely dogs, and photograph them! Here are some hints:
• Make sure the dog is clean and brushed out.
• What feeling are you trying to portray? Action, running, catching a ball or is it a portrait shot?
• Does the dog have a white or yellow coat? A dark background is called for. For a darker dog, use a lighter background.
• Take a lot of shots from many different angles so you’ll have a variety to choose from. Get low to the floor or ground for a dog’s eye perspective.
• Distract, praise and reward. This will make working with dogs, or children, for that matter, easier!
• Flash photography should be avoided if possible — the red eye look is not good.
• Enjoy this time with your dog; it should be a fun, bonding experience. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: My name is Kori and I am a conure, from the parrot family. I live in a huge, beautiful cage and I have lots of toys to play with. My mom, Karen in Albuquerque, says I’m sweet, “nibbly,” tame, loving and super quiet — not a squawker at all! My parents and my sister cuddle with me all throughout the day. I’m so grateful I was adopted. I am loved!
To see me and the other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Heloise says, Do you have a funny, furry or feathery friend you’d like to share? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Kori the Conure
NO ESCAPE
Dear Heloise: I have a small chihuahua, and even though I’m ALWAYS outside with her, I wouldn’t put it past her to try to sneak out of the yard in between the fence posts!
I have a wooden spoon that I tie across her back, firmly but gently, perpendicular to her spine, so it will prevent her from being able to sneak through the fence. Looks silly, but it’s safe. — Maria in Arizona
SPARKLING WINDOWS
Dear Readers: Let’s make those windows sparkle using one of my favorite go-to cleaners, vinegar! Add 1 cup white vinegar to 1/2 gallon of water.
To apply to windows, put the solution in a labeled spray bottle. Spray liberally, and dry with paper towels or crumbled newspaper. It also works great for mirrors.
Vinegar has so many uses including cleaning, cooking and beauty hints. I’ve compiled my favorite vinegar hints, helps and recipes in a handy, six-page pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy! Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope together with $5 to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 5001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
FYI: For hard water stains on vases and decanters, pour in full-strength vinegar to cover the lime deposits and let it sit overnight. For stubborn stains, brush with a toothbrush and rinse. — Heloise
