SCAM ALERT
Dear Heloise: Have you received a telephone call where the caller started out with: “I’m a Medicare adviser on a recorded line. Can you hear me?” DO NOT ANSWER! Hang up immediately. This is nothing but a trick to get you to say “yes,” and that one word can get you into a lot of trouble. They use it to buy goods and services that you won’t receive but will be billed for anyway. Always be alert for scam artists who want to take unfair advantage of you. — Lowell M., Boston
Lowell, thank you for your warning. I’ve received calls like that and I always hang up on them.
INDOOR VOICES
Dear Heloise: I was in a store yesterday and a toddler was shouting at his mother. He wasn’t angry; he simply didn’t know how to talk in a normal voice. When I was out later that day I heard a mother telling her young daughter to use her indoor voice. “We don’t shout inside, and if you do I’ll ignore you,” she told her child. I wish more mothers would teach their kids to use their indoor voices. Hearing a kid rant or shout in a store reflects poorly on the parents, not the child. It’s just good manners to teach your child the difference between shouting for attention and speaking in a normal tone. — Vera N., Skokie, Ill.
MAKEUP MISTAKES
Dear Heloise: Working for a major cosmetic company has taught me a lot over the years, and I’d like to pass on the most common mistakes I see.
- Don’t close your eye when applying eyeliner.
- You don’t need to match your eye makeup to your clothing.
- If you outline your lips, use a nude pencil. It will keep lipstick from running.
- Blend, blend, blend all of your makeup. No hard lines.
- If your makeup is over a year old or has a bad odor, throw it out.
- Don’t pump your eyelash wand. You’re just pushing air into the container.
- Always wash your makeup off before going to bed. Then apply moisturizer. — Joyce H., Los Angeles
DOGNAPPING
Dear Readers: Having a beloved dog stolen is heartbreaking. Dognapping has been on the increase over the past several years; let’s take a closer look. First, who and why?
Popular breeds stolen are the Yorkshire Terrier, Pomeranian, Maltese and Chihuahua. Larger breeds stolen include Boxers, Pit Bulls and German Shepherds; they can find their way into the horrifying and vile world of dog fighting. Dogs are stolen to resell, and full-bred dogs who have not been spayed or neutered are more in demand.
How to prevent your dog from being stolen? Get out in front of the problem; make sure your dog’s microchip is updated. You might even get one of those dog DNA kits to verify the identity of your dog. Have current pictures of your dog on file.
Be wary of strangers approaching you and asking a lot of questions about your dog. Don’t give out too much information.
Don’t leave your dog alone in a public place, and make sure you know and trust people you hire to watch your dog when you’re away.
If the unthinkable happens and your dog is stolen, tell everyone: the police, your neighbors, social media hubs, newspaper, TV, radio. Make signs including pics, and post them in public places: bank lobbies, grocery stores, etc. Be careful, too. Don’t fall for a scam. Someone could call you and say they have your dog, but they need money to get you two reunited. Red flag! Be careful to prevent your dog from being dognapped. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Gracie, adopted from Georgia, ready to brave the New England weather, sporting an adorable raincoat. Dog mom Nancy M. in Nashua, N.H., sent this precious pic.
To see Gracie and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend you’d like to share? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
