SCENTED CAT LITTER CLEARS AWAY ODOR
Dear Heloise: I ordered books from a secondary seller on Amazon. They arrived smelling very moldy, but without any visible mold. I had about 1/3 of a bucket of scented clumping cat litter. I laid a paper towel in the bucket on top of the litter, stood the books fanned out inside the bucket, closed the lid and left them for two days. All the books came out smelling great, and the cat litter was still usable. — Jan Wiley, Bakersfield, California
PACKING WITH PUPPY PADS
Dear Heloise: If you’re packing up china or other tableware, puppy training pads are an excellent choice for protecting the fragile cargo. They fold and layer easily between plates, so a single pad can protect three to four plates. You can also cut the pads in half for smaller saucers and plates. Just find the cheapest options online or at your local big-box store. — Mark Kuhnke, in Florida
TO MAKE LAUNDRY EASIER
Dear Readers: Instead of letting laundry pile up for one big “laundry day,” try doing one or more loads of clothing a few days during the week. This way, you won’t completely run out of clothing or have to devote an entire day to running the washer and dryer. — Heloise
DIRTY BARBECUE GRILL
Dear Readers: Planning to get your grill out for the summer, but it clearly needs cleaning? Pour or spritz white vinegar over a wad of scrunched-up aluminum foil and scrub the grill with it to get rid of leftover crud and gunk. Then, as a final step, soak the grill in hot, soapy water to finish off the cleaning. — Heloise
NATURE’S SOLUTION TO MICE
Dear Heloise: To Hannah M. who has a mice problem — if she’s not allergic, I suggest that she get a cat, which is nature’s solution to the problem. — Rory S., via email
CLEANING YOUR NEW PHONE
Dear Readers: If you have recently decided to upgrade your iPhone or purchase a new one for yourself or a loved one, it’s important to know how to take care of it — which includes how to safely clean your new phone.
According to Apple, here’s what to do. First, unplug the phone if it’s charging and turn it off. Use a soft, lightly dampened, lint-free cloth to clean the surface. (Never use any cleaning products that contain bleach or hydrogen peroxide.)
You can use a disinfectant wipe to gently clean the exterior of the phone. Avoid getting moisture in any of the openings. Never submerge your iPhone in any cleaning agents. — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
COOKING AT HOME ISN’T DEAD
Dear Heloise: Recently, one of your readers asked if cooking was dead because her child’s family either orders food to be delivered or eats outside the home. But cooking is definitely alive and thriving in my daughter’s family. They cook together, and my young grandchildren love to cook.
My 8-year-old grandson can name the ingredients in all of his favorite recipes.
Last summer, while visiting, he told me one of his favorite dinners was stuffed peppers. He listed the ingredients, such as cooked Spanish rice, tomatoes, black beans, corn and cheese. He added that the peppers should not be too “squishy.” We prepared it together, and it was delicious. — Carol K, Edwardsville, Illinois
