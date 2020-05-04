CORD SHORTAGE
Today’s Sound Off is about short appliance cords:
Dear Heloise: My Sound Off is about the length of appliance cords. Why is it that appliances like coffee makers or toasters have such short cords? I have one outlet near the counter in the kitchen where I use these appliances, and the cords don’t reach unless the appliances are touching each other. Maybe manufacturers will see my complaint and make longer cords or retractable ones. — Betty in New York
Betty, I agree. Appliance cords need to be long enough to reach the outlet, leaving room for all appliances to work safely. — Heloise
FAST FACTS
Some new uses for old magazines:
- Before painting a windowpane, dampen the edges of a magazine page and press against the glass to keep paint off. It removes easily when done.
- Wrap a present in a colorful page.
- Paste a page on the outside of an old wastepaper basket.
- In a pinch, use a magazine as a trivet to keep hot dishes from scorching a tabletop. — Heloise
BAKED ITALIAN CHICKEN
Dear Heloise: Since I love so many of your recipes, I was hoping that you would have a chicken casserole recipe you would share. — Marcie in Wisconsin
Marcie, here is just what you’re looking for! You’ll need:
1 chicken, cut up or equivalent in parts
1 (8 ounce) bottle nonfat (or regular) Italian dressing
1 medium onion, peeled and sliced
4 medium potatoes, sliced (peeled or not) into bite-size pieces
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Spray a casserole dish with nonstick spray. Place the chicken in the casserole and cover with the Italian dressing. Top with the onion and potatoes. Bake for about 1 hour or until done. — Heloise
TIES REVISED
Dear Heloise: Since my husband retired, he never wears neckties anymore. I started thinking about ways to reuse them and came up with a couple of fun ideas. I sewed them together to make an eclectic, colorful tote bag. Or you can use them to create original designs when quilting or making pillows. — Terri in Massachusetts
Teri, I love these ideas! They can make such meaningful gifts full of memories. — Heloise
KIDDY POOL
Dear Heloise: If you have a child’s wading pool but it’s leaky or has seen better days, just fill it with sand and let the kids play in it. — Trisha in Texas
Trisha, this is a great way to recycle and entertain your kids, especially now that they are at home more. — Heloise
