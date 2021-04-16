IT’S ON THE WAY
Dear Heloise: Have you recently received a recorded voice telling you that your new phone is on its way and should be delivered in a few days? The woman goes on to say that if you did not order this item to press 1.
If you have any questions or if this is a case of fraud to call 1-800-***-****. This is a scam. DO NOT call the phone number and DO NOT press 1.
First of all, there is no phone on its way to your home. This is just a lie to get you to panic and call their “hotline.” Once they’ve captured your phone number and gotten as much personal or financial information as possible, they’ll make a mess of your life and possibly drain your bank account.
Stay vigilant and stay away from these scammers. — Walter G., Los Angeles, Calif.
NEEDLES
Dear Heloise: I love to do cross-stitch and needlepoint pillows.
Unfortunately, I also kept losing my needles. I finally found the perfect solution. I now have a plastic case that once held mechanical pencil lead, and that was the ideal size for my needles. Result: no more lost needles and no more finding those needles when someone stepped on them with their bare feet! — Susan F., Wheeling, W.Va.
ALL IN ONE
Dear Heloise: My husband and I are recently married, and my mother-in-law came over for coffee one day and showed me a neat little trick while I was folding laundry. I now fold the top sheet, the bottom sheet and one pillowcase. Then I stack them up and place all of it in the second pillowcase. This way nothing is lost and everything is together. No more searching for that second pillowcase. — Mattie A., Little Rock, Ark.
SHOWERING A
FTER SURGERY
Dear Heloise: When your doctor tells you it’s permissible to shower after you’ve had surgery, make sure the water isn’t too hot. You might want to consider a shower stool to sit down on while you wash. A long-handled back brush is an excellent tool to clean your feet, legs and back. And a grab bar, secured to a two-by-four behind the wall and placed where you can easily reach it, will make showering much safer. Make sure your shower supplies are easy to reach, and a rubber bathmat inside the tub will help reduce your chances of slipping. Take your time, relax and, if possible, have someone nearby who can assist you if needed. — Frances K., Newton, Iowa
BRUSHES AND SPONGES
Dear Heloise: So many women like to use cosmetic sponges and makeup brushes, but they don’t clean them. These are essential tools for putting on makeup, but they need to be cleaned every week.
Makeup brushes can be easily cleaned with a mild dish washing detergent or shampoo. Work the lather through the brush hairs then rinse well, squeeze out the remaining water and allow to air-dry. Makeup sponges can be placed in a bowl of water with a couple drops of shampoo or liquid soap, then microwave for 25 to 30 seconds. Rinse well, squeeze out all the water and allow to air-dry. — Taylor H, Springhill, La.
DIABETIC SERVICE DOG
Dear Heloise: You shine a light on service dogs quite a bit; allow me to tell you about mine.
When people think of service dogs, they probably think of a dog who helps a blind person or someone who has mobility issues and uses a wheelchair. And yes, those dogs are out there. But my dog, Stella, helps me with my diabetes!
Stella is trained to detect hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar. When my blood sugar is low, the smell of my breath changes and I can start to perspire a lot.
She will sense this and prompt me with a paw or a nudge to treat my blood sugar while I am still able to do so.
She can also sense if I start to feel lightheaded and act like I might faint, also symptoms, among others, of hypoglycemia. — Cayla R. in Illinois
Cayla, I’m so happy you have Stella, a diabetic service dog, also called a DSD. Here’s the thing — a dog’s sense of smell is acute, to say the least.
A human has around 5 million olfactory cells; a dog can have as many as 220 million! This means the dog’s sense of smell can be 1,000 times sharper than a person’s. This is necessary to detect those changes in the smell of your breath and/or the smell of your sweat, which may indicate your blood sugar is dropping.
Send us a picture of Stella, and we will make her Pet of the Week on www.Heloise.com! — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Abby the Tabby, perched and ready for birdwatching in her cute sweater. A cat in clothes! Jane H. in San Antonio fashioned a sweater for Abby from the sleeve of an old sweatshirt. She tolerated it well!
To see Abby and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” — Heloise
REVERSE OSMOSIS
Dear Heloise: Reverse osmosis, what is it? The label on my bottle of water states the water comes from the public water supply (I assume that means the tap) and it’s purified using reverse osmosis and enhanced with minerals for taste. Please decode. — Gerry B. in D.C.
Gerry, here’s a Heloise high-five for reading those labels! Let’s look at bottled water. The “public water supply” is, yes, the municipal water from your city, but not straight from the tap.
“Reverse osmosis” is a filtering or purification process that won’t allow anything larger than a water molecule to pass through. A water molecule is EXTREMELY EXTREMELY small.
The minerals used for taste are typically calcium chloride, sodium bicarbonate and magnesium sulfate, but can vary. — Heloise
CREATING SHAPES
Dear Heloise: I heard the most inspiring quote from a dancer at an audition: “Dance is about creating shapes with your body.”
As we are hopefully coming out of quarantine, I’m getting ready to dance, express myself and create some shapes with my body! — Kara S. in Pennsylvania
STICK THE LANDING
Dear Heloise: When I peel a sticky note off the pad, I peel it from the side instead of from the bottom. This helps the note to lie flat on the paper it’s then stuck too, instead of the bottom curling up. — R.O. in New York
