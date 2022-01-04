CARING FOR SWEATERS---
Dear Readers: During the winter months, we wear our sweaters often to keep warm. With all the usage, they need to be cleaned. Be sure to check the care labels before washing them. Some sweaters require dry cleaning only, and always follow the care label.
If you hand-wash a sweater, use the mildest soap and rinse thoroughly. Then roll the sweater in a big, dry towel and gently push on it to squeeze out all the water. Lay the sweater flat to dry. Do not wring out the sweater or hang it up to dry. These actions could cause the sweater to stretch out of shape.
Never iron a sweater to remove wrinkles. You could damage the fibers. Instead, use a steamer to get rid of wrinkles. — Heloise
JELLIES, JAMS, PRESERVES
AND FRUIT BUTTERSDear Readers: Use these sweet hints to help you choose the right one for your tastes.
— Jellies are made from fruit juice, and when cooked, it gels.
— Jam is made from a blend of crushed, pureed fruit. It is usually a bit thicker than jelly.
— Preserves can contain large chunks of fruit or whole fruit. This makes it thick and more filled with fruit than jelly or jam.
— Fruit butter is made when fruit pulp and sugar are cooked together. It is usually smooth. But there is no butter in fruit butter! — Heloise
HAIR SPRAY BAKED ONTO CURLING IRON?Dear Readers: With all the usage our curling irons get, it’s easy for hair spray to accumulate on it. After you unplug the iron and let it cool, use this method to remove the sticky stuff.
Make a paste of three-parts baking soda to one-part water (tap or distilled), or use several drops of rubbing alcohol. Place either of these solutions on a cotton ball and rub over the cooled surface of the unplugged iron. Then wipe clean with a water-dampened cloth. — Heloise
TOXIC HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTSDear Readers: According to the Environmental Protection Agency, many household products contain toxic substances. This includes oven and drain cleaners, laundry detergents, furniture and floor polish, paints and pesticides. These products can leave behind dangerous fumes and residues. So read the labels carefully and completely before you buy these products.
Look for these three worlds: “Caution,” “Warning” and “Danger.” — Heloise
FREEZING HERBSDear Readers: If you buy bunches of herbs but can’t use them all up before they go bad, don’t toss them out. Instead, freeze them. That will keep their flavor and aroma for future use.
Take these steps: 1. Stem the herbs and blanch in lightly salted boiling water for just 5 to 10 seconds. Drain the water.
2. Place the herbs in a bowl of ice water. When cool, drain and pat dry with a paper towel.
3. Put the herbs in sealed freezer-safe bags and store in the freezer. — Heloise
SALTY SOLUTIONSDear Readers: Salt is a household staple with a wide variety of uses. Aside from seasoning food, it’s also a cheap and safe abrasive/scrubbing agent. Here are some ways you can use it to clean without using harsh chemicals.
For example, if you drop a raw egg on the floor, sprinkle a lot of salt over it, let sit for 10 minutes to absorb the goo, then you can sweep up the egg glob.
To sop up salad dressing drips on garments or red-wine stains on a tablecloth, pour salt on the stain to absorb the liquid. Then put the tablecloth or garment in cold water and rub the stain. Use an enzyme detergent in the hottest water safe for the garment. Soak for 30 minutes and wash as you normally do. — Heloise
FLOWER ARRANGEMENT TRICKDear Readers: When a fresh flower arrangement starts to develop a few dead blooms, do this: Replace them with either dried or plastic flowers to make it last longer. Hopefully, no one will notice the new additions. — Heloise
EASY VEGETABLE SOUPDear Heloise: Sometimes I don’t have time to make broth and prepare veggies, so I pour a can of V8 in a pot and add a packet of frozen mixed vegetables.
Leftover meat, rice or pasta can be tossed in, as well as some parsley or herbs. You can have a quick “homemade” soup on a cold day.
My husband and I read your column daily and have learned a lot of great tips. Thank you! — Kathy Armstrong, Westfield, Massachusetts
