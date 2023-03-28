DRIZZLE CHOCOLATE
WITHOUT THE MESS
Dear Readers: Here’s an easy way to melt semisweet chocolate chips, to use as frosting for a cake or as decorations on cookies.
Keep the chips in the bag they come in, place the bag into a bowl of hot water and knead until the chips are melted. Then, just cut a small hole across one corner of the bag and drizzle the chocolate right from the bag onto the cookies or cake. No mess to clean up. — Heloise
LET IT GO TO VOICEMAIL
Dear Heloise: I’m an 81-year-old man who reads your column daily. My wife and I have been married for over 61 years. We have Caller ID on our phone, and if we don’t recognize the name or number, we let the call go to voicemail. If we get a message that we need to respond to, we respond. We don’t have to worry about scams this way.
It seems to me that a lot of older folks could avoid problems with scamming by doing the same thing. We also have cellphones where we can be reached by family and friends. — Bill, in Arkansas
USES FOR OLD SHEETS
Dear Heloise: Here are some uses for old sheets. You can use them as drop cloths when painting to cover furniture or the floor.
You can also use one as a protective cover for the floor or the trunk of a car, or the bed of an SUV or a van, when transporting things that may make a mess (like plants, bags of mulch, yard debris that will be taken to a recycling facility, etc.). — Tim Davis, Kettering, Ohio
HANDY HINTS
Dear Heloise: I’m losing my vision and cannot tell the difference between shampoo and conditioner when I rinse in the shower. So I put a large rubber band, like the ones that come on vegetables, around the shampoo bottle; now I don’t accidentally use the wrong one.
I also have arthritis and had trouble opening bottles and jars. I found that a metal nutcracker works great to open small bottle tops.
A plumber’s wrench that has a hard handle with an adjustable rubber strap is perfect for opening large jar lids. — Jill T., Vancouver, Washington
WATCH THOSE DIAMOND RINGS
Dear Heloise: People who wear diamond rings should be aware of the damage they can cause while doing household chores. When cleaning any type of glass or mirror, care should be taken to not scratch the surface.
The same holds true for filters in dryers. New filters are expensive, so people wearing rings should be careful when removing lint.
I read and enjoy your column in the Marshall News-Messenger. — P.A. Almquist, Marshall, Texas
P.A., you’re right! It’s a good idea to remove your diamond rings and any other jewelry when you are cleaning or doing other household tasks — indoor and outdoors! — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2023 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
