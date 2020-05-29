STAY ON TRACK
Dear Readers: During this time of social distancing, it’s easy to get off track from our daily routine — stay in our bathrobe all day or get a bit careless about our appearance or housekeeping.
Here are a few hints to help you get your life in order:
- First, establish a routine. Get up at the same time every day, go to bed at the same time;
- Assign yourself certain tasks each day. For example: Monday, vacuum the whole house. Tuesday, change the sheets. Wednesday, empty the dishwasher. Thursday, do one load of laundry, etc. Write down the tasks to be accomplished that day and tape it to your bathroom mirror or on the refrigerator;
- Exercise. Get up during commercials and stretch those muscles. Walk around the house or yard;
- Eat as healthy as you can. Don’t munch between meals. Many of us eat not because we’re hungry, but because we’re bored.
Remember, this social distancing will end, so hang in there. Stay healthy; stay safe. — Heloise
CENSUS SCAM
Dear Heloise: There is a new scam in town: people posing as census takers who claim that you need to respond to their questions in order to receive your stimulus check. They also use a fraudulent website that makes every effort to gather as much personal information as possible. Do not let them into your home. DO NOT give them any personal or financial information.
A real census worker will have a Census Bureau’s ID badge, which also has a Department of Commerce watermark and expiration date. They will also have a copy of the letter the bureau sent to you. Be sure you ask to see these items.
If you are told to check their website, make certain it has a census.gov domain. Check to make sure there is “https://” or a symbol of a lock in the browser window. — Jason in Virginia
MYTH BUSTER
Dear Heloise: My sister-in-law believes any virus cure she hears on television will keep her safe from COVID-19. She swears that wearing a mask and constant hand-washing are not beneficial enough. What should we believe? — Jo Ann in Louisiana
Jo Ann, masks and hand-washing, along with social distancing are, at this time, just about the only things you can do to prevent the virus from making you ill. You’ll hear a lot of rumors about cures or prevention methods, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends hand-washing frequently and using a mask in public places. Do not fall prey to dangerous tactics to remain healthy, even if the product you’re considering for purchase is touted by a well-known figure. Well known does not necessarily mean well informed. For more on the coronavirus and other health related issues, visit www.cdc.gov. — Heloise
LET’S CLEAN!
Dear Readers: It’s Saturday; let’s clean! But are we cleaning or disinfecting? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cleaning is defined as using soap or detergent to remove dirt, dust, grime and germs from surfaces, but doesn’t necessarily kill the germs. Disinfecting involves using chemicals to completely kill germs on surfaces. Common everyday commercial products that you find at the grocery store are fine to clean and disinfect. But you can save money by making your own cleaner/disinfectant at home.
I’ve compiled my favorite Homemade Cleaning Solutions into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope with $5 to: Heloise/Cleaners, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
FYI: Never, never ever mix ammonia with bleach. This will cause a noxious gas. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Denise R.’s Patootie, an adorable, smiling Terrier mix. She is ready to play! Do you have a furry and funny friend you’d like to share? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
CLEAR EARS
Dear Heloise: We adopted Patootie, a rescued stray, two years ago, and she arrived with chronic ear problems. We’ve found that the home remedy swimmers ear cure — equal parts rubbing alcohol and vinegar — seems to keep her ears healthy.
If she starts pawing at her ears and they sound squishy, I fill up her ear canal with the solution and massage the base of her ears to make sure it goes in. She doesn’t love it, but she does love that the mixture dries out her ears.
The groomer, who cleans her ears as part of the session, said that her ears had never looked better. I thought you’d want to know yet another use for vinegar! Cheers! — Denise R., San Antonio, Texas
Denise, thanks so much! Readers, check out www.Heloise.com to see Patootie, and check with your veterinarian about the alcohol and vinegar ear solution! — Heloise
