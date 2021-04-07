MOTHER’S CHINESE BEETS
Dear Heloise: I love your Chinese Beets, but it’s been a while since I last made them, and I have forgotten all the ingredients and the correct amount of things. Lately I’ve been craving those beets, so would you reprint the recipe for beet lovers like me? — Sarah F., Greensboro, N.C.
Sarah, it seems like everyone loves this recipe, because we get so many requests for it. Here it is for all those beet lovers out there. You’ll need:
6 cups cooked, sliced beets OR 3 (14-16 ounce) cans of sliced beets
1 cup sugar
1 cup apple cider or white vinegar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
24 whole cloves (can use 12 or so for first time users)
3 tablespoons ketchup
3 tablespoons cooking oil (optional)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
A dash of salt
Drain the beets, reserving 1 1/2 cups of beet liquid. Place the beets in a medium saucepan with the reserved liquid and the remainder of the listed ingredients. Stir to combine and cook for about 3 minutes over medium heat or until the mixture thickens. Let it cool, then store in the refrigerator.
If you like easy, quick and healthy dinners, you’ll enjoy the recipes in my pamphlet “Heloise’s Main Dishes and More.” It’s easy to get a copy. Just go to www.Heloise.com, or you can send a stamped (75 cents), self-addressed envelope along with $3 to Main Dishes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Make your next dinner a blue-ribbon winner. — Heloise
REHEATING IN THE MICROWAVE
Dear Heloise: Whenever I need to reheat something, I use my microwave oven. I’ve found that if I lay a paper towel across a bowl or something else, then place a wooden spoon on top of the paper towel, everything stays in place. Without that wooden spoon, the paper flies off. — Nora W., Caldwell, Idaho
©2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.