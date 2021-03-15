THE HOMELESS
AND THEIR PETS
Today’s Sound Off concerns the homeless and their pets:
Dear Heloise: There are so many homeless people in this country, and many of them sleep on the streets and park benches in horrible weather conditions because they will not leave a cherished pet. Why are there so few shelters that will make accommodations for pets? People die by freezing to death for lack of shelter for themselves and their animal companions.
The number of homeless people in America, one of the richest countries in the world, is growing. A pet brings them comfort and eases the loneliness of their situation.
You’ll see the same thing when there is a hurricane or tornado, when shelters will refuse a bed to someone because they have pets. Rather than leaving someone stranded and in danger, wouldn’t it be better to allow the homeless to bring their animals with them? Wouldn’t it be better to have a paid veterinarian on hand to help with any sick or unvaccinated pets than have an animal control officer chase down a stray animal? The homeless tend to pick up strays and care for them but may lack the funds to vaccinate them.
Every city can and should do this. Homeless people are seldom homeless by choice, so maybe it’s time to look inward to our own problems that need taking care of first before we offer aid to others. — Stella Y., Cleveland, Ohio
FAST FACTS
New uses for a crochet hook:
- To pull hair and gunk from a bathroom sink.
- Pull torn threads of garments to the inside for mending.
- Pull up a zipper on the back of a garment.
TREE SAP
Dear Heloise: I have tree sap on my sweater! How can I remove it? — Sherrie W., Alpena, Mich.
Sherrie, tree sap is mostly sugar, so you’ll need to soak it. Soak the garment, or just the spot, in warm water. This will take time, so please be patient. After it’s soaked for a while, rub the spot between your fingers to loosen up any remaining sap, rinse and soak some more. After the sap is removed, rub the area with a little detergent and wash as usual. — Heloise
BED BASKET
Dear Heloise: Every night before I sleep, I like to read for an hour or so because it relaxes me. However, it seemed as though I was up and down to get reading glasses, a bottle of water, a pen or something else. Finally I got wise and made up what I call a “bed basket.” I get my little basket with a handle and go around the house to gather up what I need, such as water, a book, glasses, etc. Now I can relax in bed, and when I get tired, just turn off the light and go to sleep. — Kelly D., Hamilton, Ohio
Kelly, what a great idea! So many times people watch TV or their computer before going to bed, but taking a short while to unwind and relax away from the blue light helps people get a better night’s rest.
DOG GONE MESS
Dear Readers: If your dog wets on the carpet (and let’s face it; it’s bound to happen at least once), don’t worry. Blot up as much as you can with paper towels and sprinkle baking soda on the stain. Let sit for 15 minutes then vacuum thoroughly.
The baking soda with neutralize the stain and the odor — virtually no spot, no smell! Baking soda is a workhorse in the home. Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on hand.
I’ve compiled a collection of my favorite baking soda hints, hacks, recipes and helps into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy. Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (75 cents) envelope along with $5 to: Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Look for large boxes of baking soda in the laundry aisle for even more savings. — Heloise
TUBE TESTER
Hi Heloise: My tube of toothpaste was virtually empty and I wanted to brush my teeth. I carefully ran two to three drops of hot tap water into the tube, put the cap back on, and shook the tube. Voila! I was able to get enough paste out of that empty tube for a couple more brushings.
Thanks for all the help you and your Mom have given us over the years! — Diane U. in Springfield, Ill.
FLAVORED EGG
Dear Heloise: For variety, I brush a little marinara or pasta sauce on my scrambled eggs. — Margaret S. in La Mirada, Calif.
Margaret, eggs are a wonderful palate for most flavors; their neutral edge lends itself to savory, spicy and even sweet add-ons! — Heloise
