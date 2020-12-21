DON’T BE A NO SHOW
Today’s Sound Off is about breaking appointments:
Dear Heloise: I have a full service beauty salon with five other chairs and stylists. This is how I make a living. You can’t imagine how annoying it is when a client doesn’t keep their appointment and doesn’t call me in a timely fashion to allow me to book someone else. Some people think it’s not a big deal but for me; it is. I have two boys to feed and clothe. I have bills to pay.
I know there are occasions where something happens last minute, and I don’t get angry over that. But to not call and not show up is just plain rude. Let your readers know that people like me have bills, kids, utilities and much more that we need to pay for, so if at all possible, don’t stand us up. If you show up late, you might need to reschedule. We are a business, and we conduct our time and work as business professionals. Thank You. — Janine L., Miami, Fla.
FAST FACTS
New uses for old wine bottles:
- Cut off the bottoms and use as hanging lights.
- Wrap yarn around the bottle and use as a vase.
- Paint the bottle and use as a lamp base.
- Make a stained glass window out of high end wine bottles.
SEWING
Dear Heloise: My son has been in the Army Reserves for eight years. He needed his dress uniform for a party in December and was worried because the pants are now too tight. I assured him it was no problem. All men’s suit pants have extra fabric in the back seam and can be let out 2 inches by most anyone who can use a sewing machine. Dry cleaners offer the service too. — Linda S., Papillion, Neb.
OLD KITTY
Dear Heloise: I have a rather large elderly cat. Instead of purchasing an expensive large litter pan to replace the old one, I bought a plastic storage container. It was half the price of the litter box and the lower profile allows easier access. — Colleen from Ohio
CORONAVIRUS SCAMS
Dear Readers: In times like these with a virus that is as dangerous as the coronavirus, scammers play upon people’s fears. Here are some of the latest scams that are centered around the coronavirus:
1. Calls or texts that come out of the blue claiming to have a cure. Hang up.
2. Never give out any personal information about yourself or your finances, and never give your Social Security number or Medicare ID to strangers.
3. Beware of charities you never heard of who call asking for donations. Check them out online before offering anything.
4. Watch out for offers of bogus virus testing. They usually ask questions and want your personal information, which they don’t need.
HOLIDAY FEVER
Dear Heloise: With all we have to do during the holidays, please ask your readers to take time and just enjoy their family and friends. They are the best gifts of all. — Rev. A.J.S, Malvern from Arkansas
SAFETY PLAN
Dear Readers: Shopping at the mall with a child in tow is a challenge. What are some safety hints? Let’s take a look:
Kids should know their full name, address and phone number. If they are too young, place a note securely in a pocket of their garment.
Never let a child go to the restroom by him- or herself, and don’t leave a child alone while you go.
If you get separated, have a meeting place. Make sure everyone knows and understands where it is.
Instill in the child this: The escalator is not a play ride. Check the child for untied shoes, hoodie strings, scarves, frayed jeans, etc., that could get caught in the teeth of those mechanical steps. Get on, hold the handrail, wait quietly to ascend or descend, and carefully step off.
Teach the child to look for a uniformed police officer or someone working at a store behind the counter. These folks can help if they get lost. — Heloise
