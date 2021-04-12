WEBSITES
Dear Heloise: Nearly every website I go to wants me to enter my email address or name or more. I might be looking for just some information, but these sites won’t allow me to just enter and look around at what they are offering without getting information I’d rather not give them. The next thing you know your email inbox is loaded with spam from these people who demanded your email address or from others who buy lists from them. It angers me that I get so much junk mail for trash that I don’t want. No, I don’t want a musical dog leash or a motion detector light on my toothbrush.
There should be more regulations and laws pertaining to internet use and the protection of our privacy. The majority of people I know are fed up with having to enter our personal information on websites that we may only visit once or twice. — Mike and Stella T., Battle Creek, Mich.
SEND A GREAT HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
FAST FACTS
Here are some new uses for wine racks:
- Roll up magazines and store in the openings.
- Roll up placemats and store inside.
- Store slippers in them.
- Store small toys inside.
CROOKS USING COVID
Dear Heloise: Today I got a call from some woman saying she was from the county health department, asking if I had my COVID vaccine yet. I told her not yet but I intended to get the vaccine soon. She said she could help me get the vaccine in a couple of days, and that while we were on the phone she would need to take down some information. I got suspicious. She wanted my Medicare number and Social Security number, which I refused to give her. She hung up on me. When I told my son about this he made some calls and found out scammers are out there promising to send a nurse to your home with the COVID vaccine but it’s a lie. Instead, they rob you blind and it’s a mess to untangle your finances in the future. — Wade S., Lima, Ohio
Wade, there are so many scammers out there, and they’re always coming up with new ways to take advantage of the elderly or innocent. Once again, keep all financial and personal information private and don’t give it out to random strangers, no matter what they promise you. — Heloise
WARRANTIES
Dear Heloise: Warranties! We used to keep losing them, but one day I decided to get organized and bought a large binder. I now put all warranties in this binder and place the binder on a shelf in my home office. However, I also have a metal filing cabinet with all of our personal things organized inside. Items such as a wedding certificate, our wills, passports and medical records are in each person’s file. — Meredith B., Bend, Ore.
MID-CENTURY MODERN
Dear Heloise: I’m hearing the term “mid-century modern” a lot these days. What does it mean? — Angie R. in Oklahoma
Angie, “century,” of course, refers to the century that’s passed, the 20th century, and “mid-century” is anywhere typically between 1935 and about 1965. The phrase refers to architecture, interior design, photography, even clothes and jewelry.
You must be doing some remodeling or decorating! Mid-century modern designs feature clean, uncluttered lines, sparse and spare furnishings without a lot of detail work on them — just pieces that invoke a feeling of simplicity and freshness. Nothing fancy or frou-frou, for sure! Enjoy your decorating; email me a pic! — Heloise
BOILING WATER DOWN THE DRAIN
Dear Readers: Pouring boiling water down your kitchen sink may not be a good idea. If your kitchen plumbing is made of PVC piping (PVC is plastic), the hot water can potentially damage the pipes. How to clean the drain? Sprinkle a generous amount (about 1 cup) of baking soda in the sink, dampen and buff gently. Then rinse with warm, not hot, water.
Baking soda is a workhorse in the home. Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on-hand. I’ve compiled a collection of my favorite baking soda hints, hacks, recipes and helps into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one?
It’s easy. Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (75 cents) envelope along with $5 to: Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Add a generous glug of warm vinegar to amp up the cleaning power. — Heloise
©2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.