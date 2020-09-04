CHOOSING A PET

Dear Readers: A great way to teach your child compassion and responsibility is by adopting a pet that is looking for a forever home. Animal shelters are full of cats and dogs that could be a perfect fit for your family. Bring your children with you to the shelter so everyone has an opportunity to bond with the pet, and to be sure you’ve made the right choice for your family. Rescuing and saving a homeless pet is a great life lesson for your children. — Heloise

WRINKLED CLOTHES

Dear Heloise: My clothes always arrive wrinkled when I travel. Any hints to prevent this from happening? — Todd in Tennessee

Todd, when packing your suitcase, use large, plastic bags to cover your clothes. This helps them slide more easily and helps to prevent wrinkling. Roll up your clothes instead of folding, which should prevent creases. Heavier items should always go in the bottom of the suitcase. —Heloise

CRAZY MORNINGS

Dear Heloise: Every morning, it’s crazy at my house with a blended family of seven children, ages 6 to 14. Someone is always forgetting something they need for school. How can I get them all organized so they are not running off to their schools without things they forgot to pack and take with them? — Lisa via email

Lisa, have each child place a cardboard box somewhere in a handy place in their room. The night before, they can put everything they need to take to school for the next day in that box: homework, gym clothes, books and, if possible, their lunch. The next morning, they each grab up everything they’ll need for the day from their box on their way out the door to go to school. — Heloise

COOL BACKPACKING

Dear Heloise: I love to backpack all day on nature trails, but I can’t figure out how to keep the water in my canteen cold.

By the end of the day, when I could use a cold drink the most, the water is warm and doesn’t quench my thirst nearly as well as cold water. Any ideas for how I can keep the water cold? — Frank in Arizona

Frank, fill your canteen one-third full of water the night before and place it in the freezer. Be sure to leave the cap off. In the morning, fill the rest of the canteen with cool water. This should help to keep your drinking water cooler for your adventure. — Heloise

DON’T GET LOST

Dear Heloise: I was always losing my phone charger, and having to replace it was no fun, so I decided to place an address label on it. Now, when I’ve left it at someone’s house, they know it’s mine, and I haven’t had to buy a new one. Come to think of it, as forgetful as I am, I probably should put address labels on other things I tend to misplace. — Helen in Missouri

ALGAE DANGER

Dear Readers: What’s better than a late summer trip to the lake with your dog? Pack up the car, load the dog and off you go. But wait! Have you heard of algal blooms?

These are poisonous blooms of blue-green algae that typically occur when the weather has been warm, sunny and calm, and the temperature of the water is between 70 and 90 degrees. They float on top of the water and can be toxic for dogs if they drink or ingest the foamy scum that has washed ashore. Symptoms that your dog has been poisoned include vomiting, diarrhea, a rash, hives, trouble breathing, drooling and no appetite. Severe cases can cause seizures and possibly death.

Your best bet is to keep out of the water if you see these algal blooms. If your dog does get wet, rinse him thoroughly with bottled water or a hose while wearing gloves. — Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Readers: Patricia M. sent a picture of her sweet, smiling, 7-pound, 13-year-old Chihuahua, Oliver, lying on the patio.

Oliver has scoliosis and was going to be put to sleep because something happened to his owner. Patricia saw his picture online and ran to the animal shelter just in time. Patricia wants to give him all the love she can for the rest of his life.

To see Oliver and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” To share your furry and funny friend, email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise

