DIRTY BEAR
Dear Heloise: I’m a single dad, and my 3-year-old daughter has a teddy bear she loves to death. I’ve sewn it up several times, but now it needs to be washed and I don’t know if it’s safe to wash or not. Can you help me out here? What should I do? — Jason F., Portland Ore.
Jason, place the bear in a pillowcase and close it with a safety pin. Wash on delicate with a little laundry detergent. Remember, less is more in this case. Rinse twice. Then put the bear (still in the pillowcase) in the dryer on low heat. If it’s still damp when you remove it from the dryer, lay the bear out to dry completely.
Give your daughter (and the teddy bear) a big hug from all of us here at Heloise Central. — Heloise
COFFEE CREAMER CONTAINERS
Dear Heloise: A large container of flour is hard to handle, especially for someone who is short like me (I’m 5 feet tall).
So I put flour in empty coffee creamer containers that have small holes and shake like a saltshaker. When I need just a little flour to use while making gravy or to thicken a sauce, it is much easier to use the coffee creamer container than try to scoop out flour from a big bag. — Helen S., New Haven, Conn.
LEMONS AND LIMES
Dear Heloise: We use lemons and limes in a number of recipes around here, but instead of tossing out the squeezed half, I save them in a plastic bag in my freezer. Once a week I like to toss one in the garbage disposal to freshen the smell in the kitchen. It’s my favorite way to recycle something! — Lynda T., East Orange, N.J.
INDOOR POLLUTION
Dear Heloise: Indoor air can be very polluted. Dust, animal dander, bacteria, dust mites, mold and mildew can alter the quality of the air you breathe. Here are some hints to reduce many indoor pollutants:
- Have your heating and air conditioning system checked once a year by a professional. Change or clean filters every month.
- Control the humidity level by trying to keep it between 30% to 50%. Dampness is a breeding ground for bacteria, mold and mildew.
- Dust your home often to eliminate animal dander, dust and dust mites.
- Use exhaust fans that vent to the outside. These can remove moisture and contaminants. — Hector E., Baltimore, Md.
CONTRACTORS
Dear Heloise: We’re going to remodel our kitchen and master bath, but I don’t know what to ask the people I talk to about doing the work. Got any hints for me? — Stacy R., Rittman, Ohio
Stacy, first ask if they are licensed in your state. Next, are they insured and bonded? Will your remodeling project require a permit? Will they be using subcontractors? How long have they been in business? Will they provide you with a list of references and their phone numbers to ask if they were satisfied? Was the work finished on the agreed deadline? Last, were they happy with the job done? — Heloise
ANIMAL CROSSING
Dear Readers: With spring on the horizon, there’s an exciting trend to tell you about. Cities have embraced the construction of animal crossing land bridges and undercrossings, over and under busy roads.
These bridges and undercrossings can, as an example in Colorado, cut down on animal-involved crashes by up to 90% according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Who uses the animal crossing land bridges and undercrossings? Deer, goats, elk, rodents and turtles, to name a few.
Here in San Antonio, we have a new land bridge that crosses over the wending Wurzbach Parkway. The Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge in Phil Hardberger Park is perfect for animals and people, and it is ADA compliant (people with challenges should have little difficulty).
With expansion and growth of cities, people, buildings and traffic move into land previously occupied by animals, and the animals have to find a place that’s safe to go.
When conservationists and animal activists come together with architects, great things can happen, for safety’s sake. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Ace. He’s a 9-year-old tuxedo cat who has a unique black heart on his tummy and a white “thumbs up” on his nose.
He keeps his white paws sparkling clean and loves treats and naps on his dad.
To see Ace and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry and funny friend? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
DO KNOT CHEW THIS
Dear Heloise: Our dog is an aggressive chewer. I tie multiple tight knots in old rags and old cut-up T-shirts.
A rolled-up rag can be tied inside a knotted one. He likes floppy toys to catch when tossed in the air, then he chews the knots. I always watch that nothing is swallowed. He spits out the pieces. — M.P. in Dallas
M.P., when you provide many chew toys for your dog to chew on, they won’t chew on shoes, furniture, etc. — Heloise
DOG GONE MESS
Dear Readers: If your dog wets on the carpet (and let’s face it; it’s bound to happen at least once), don’t worry. Blot up as much as you can with paper towels and sprinkle baking soda on the stain. Let sit for 15 minutes then vacuum thoroughly.
The baking soda with neutralize the stain and the odor — virtually no spot, no smell! Baking soda is a workhorse in the home. Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on hand.
I’ve compiled a collection of my favorite baking soda hints, hacks, recipes and helps into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy. Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (75 cents) envelope along with $5 to: Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Look for large boxes of baking soda in the laundry aisle for even more savings. — Heloise
TUBE TESTER
Hi Heloise: My tube of toothpaste was virtually empty and I wanted to brush my teeth. I carefully ran two to three drops of hot tap water into the tube, put the cap back on, and shook the tube. Voila! I was able to get enough paste out of that empty tube for a couple more brushings.
Thanks for all the help you and your Mom have given us over the years! — Diane U. in Springfield, Ill.
