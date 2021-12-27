Today’s Sound Off is about New Year’s resolutions:
Dear Heloise: Every year, with good intentions, I make New Year’s resolutions. Some of my annual resolutions are to lose weight, exercise more, eat healthier and spend more time with my kids. Needless to say, I always broke them before the end of January.
A friend of mine taught me how she keeps her resolutions, and so far they seem to be working well for her, and hopefully for me, too. She wrote her resolutions on an index card and taped it to her bathroom mirror. For example, she wrote: “LOSE WEIGHT: 20 pounds (a specific amount!) Why? Because I’m too young to be so heavy, and extra weight makes me look matronly. EXERCISE MORE: Walk 2 to 3 miles after work four times a week (a specific number of miles and days a week). Why? It’s healthy for me, and my kids can come with me. EAT HEALTHIER: Cookies, ice cream and other junk food will not cross my threshold. Why? Because I need to set a good example for my kids so they learn healthy eating habits.”
For each resolution she explains to herself why she wants to keep that resolution. She also reads these aloud to herself every morning. I’ve been doing the same thing this past week, and so far it’s working. — Brenda O., Browns Mill, New Jersey.
Got too many books in your house and nowhere to put them?
— Place books in a box at the curb with a sign “FREE BOOKS.”
— Donate to a hospital or nursing home.
— Sell them online or in a garage sale.
— Call a library and ask if they would like any of your books.
— Call a school and see if they would like them in the teacher’s lounge.
Dear Heloise: With cold weather here, many people assume that their cats and dogs will simply adjust to the chilly surroundings. Not necessarily! Most dogs and cats, especially short-haired ones, need shelter in either a heated doghouse or indoors. They need plenty of water and food and a place to be safe from freezing temperatures.
Most states now have fines and penalties for people who don’t properly take care of their pets, and many neighbors are more than willing to call authorities if they see an abused or abandoned animal.
Remember, a pet is a family member and needs care and love to survive. — Olivia W., Battle Creek, Michigan
Dear Heloise: Never leave a washer or dryer door partially open if you have pets or small children. This door is an invitation for a pet or child to climb in and find a cozy nap place.
Meanwhile, you put your laundry in and start the machine. You could end up with some very tragic results. — Diane T., San Gabriel, California
Diane, I started my dryer after taking a phone call, not realizing my cat had crawled inside my dryer. I heard a thud and opened the door quickly, only to find my cat inside! Thank heavens she was OK, but she could have been killed or seriously injured. — Heloise
Dear Readers: To save money, you can create your own citrus deodorizer for your house. It will cost less than buying commercial ones, and will smell just as good and help mask odors. Here’s how to make one.
1. Fill a large pot with water and add any citrus -- grapefruit, orange or lemon -- in slices, wedges or rinds.
2. Add a dash of cinnamon or cinnamon sticks and simmer on low heat.
3. Make it even spicier by dropping in other spices like nutmeg or a peppermint stick.
4. Watch the pot closely (never leave unattended) and don’t let it boil dry. Pour into small glass jars. Punch holes in the lids and secure them tightly. Then place them around your home and enjoy the aroma. -- Heloise
Dear Readers: Most of us use paper towels, but don’t throw out the cardboard tubes when the paper towels are gone. Instead, recycle them by placing the tube in your boots to help them stay upright and keep their shape.
And you can flatten the paper-towel tubes and use them as a protective sleeve for knives in your utility drawer. Just staple them to create the right size for each knife. -- Heloise
Dear Readers: Your kids will have fun with this idea. Buy plain, white nonadhesive shelf paper, several small round sponges and poster paint. Then let the painting art party begin! Your children can dip the sponges in the poster paint and then create colorful designs and patterns on the shelf paper. When done, they will have created their own wrapping paper. -- Heloise
Dear Readers: Have guests staying with you? If you want to serve pancakes for breakfast, make the batter the night before and pour it into a clean, plastic squeeze bottle that you keep in the fridge. Then, in the morning, you can squirt the batter into serving-size pancakes, and you’ll have more time to chat with your guests! -- Heloise
