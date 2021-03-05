DON’T ADVERTISE YOUR LIFE
Dear Heloise: I see cars everywhere with stickers on them and various decals, showing their support for their hobbies, pets and kids, even putting their name on their license plates. They advertise their lives to the world.
It’s a huge mistake, and here’s why. First, they let the world know they will be gone on weekends to go hunting or crosscountry bike racing. A thief can take down your license number, find out where you live and ransack your house. Hunters often have more than one gun, maybe some expensive fishing equipment too. A thief would love to have your toys.
It’s much safer to keep these pieces of information private. Don’t let a thief know that you might be taking dance classes, have a new baby, bought a puppy or anything else about your life. Stay private; stay safe. — Greg A., Henderson, Tenn.
ICE-CREAM TUBS
Dear Heloise: I love doing crafts, and so many of the things I do involve tiny stones, thin wires or just very small objects, which I kept losing. Finally one day I took a large ice-cream tub, painted it a bright color and labeled it “tiny things.”
Then I put all my small items in there. It worked so well that I used four more ice-cream tubs for things like lace, loose ribbons, etc.
My daughter is in college, and she uses one to tote toiletries back and forth to the bathroom. — Viola W., Earl Park, Ind.
COAT RACK
Dear Heloise: Got an old coat rack? I did and nearly tossed it out. I put it in my laundry room and thought I’d take it out when the city picks up bulk items. Before I knew it, I began to hang my mop, duster, broom and more on the hooks on the coat rack. It was the perfect storage solution! — Carrie F., Mansfield, Ohio
VEGETARIAN DOG?
Dear Heloise: My dog is part vegetarian, I think! He loves to eat raw — and cooked, for that matter — broccoli, pea pods, carrots and cauliflower! — Harriet P. in New York
Harriet, celery, brussels sprouts, spinach, zucchini, bean sprouts, squash, green beans ... the list goes on and on — these veggies are considered safe for your dog to eat!
Couple of caveats: Cut pieces into small bites to reduce choking risk. Veggies are an OK and healthy snack, but your dog could experience tummy trouble, so watch for that. And when cooking the veggies, avoid spicy seasonings, salts and sauces. Those can lead to more sour stomach.
Avoid giving the following foods to your dog: onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, avocadoes. Give potatoes only in very small quantities; they can lead to weight gain. Check with your veterinarian for more information. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Mr. Kitty. He’s one of our favorite Pet Pals. He’s getting a drink from the bathtub spigot! Owner Sharon says he probably learned this feat from his days on the street before she rescued him.
To see Mr. Kitty and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
