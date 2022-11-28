Hints From Heloise

BLACK FRIDAY RUSH GETS TOO CRAZY
Today’s Sound Off centers on Black Friday.
Dear Heloise: I hate Black Friday. Yes, there are a lot of great sales to lure customers into the various stores, but I still hate the crazy rush and sometimes the fighting that goes on when two or more customers want the one remaining big screen TV. If you’re lucky enough to find a parking spot, most of us will still have to take a long hike to the mall. Parking is another area where people get so territorial! Last year on Black Friday, I saw two women screaming at one another over who saw the parking space first.
Since Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving, many people also run to the grocery store to replenish their empty shelves with various items. You might think, “Well, thankfully, grocery stores don’t have the Black Friday madness.” But what they often have is a shortage of carts, and usually, they’ve run out of certain things due to the holiday cooking. My own local grocery store didn’t have a single egg last year or this year after Thanksgiving. I guess “egg mania” hit our town rather hard. I finally managed to trade two rolls of toilet paper for four eggs from a neighbor. Personally, I’d rather skip the crowd and order online. No parking problems, and no fighting over a toy my kids won’t play with by the first day of summer. I stay home that day and relax. I figure any store that tries to get customers in on Black Friday is hoping they will buy several other items while there, and who can blame them? The post-Thanksgiving to pre-Christmas time is the life blood of many retailers. So, best of luck to one and all during this busy holiday season! — Susan B., Houston
SEND A GREAT HINT TO:
Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE. Email: Heloise@Heloise.com.
FAST FACTS
Did you run out of wrapping paper? Here are a few ideas as substitutes for wrapping paper:
— Tie a silk scarf around the package.
— Use the funny papers.
— Use a map.
— Depending on the gift size, use a pillowcase and tie a ribbon around the opening.
FAR MAILBOX SOLUTION
Dear Heloise: I live on a rural post office route. Because it’s so hard to reach the mail that is put too far back in the mailbox when you’re in your car or when it’s dark late at night, I put a stiff place mat in my mailbox. Now when I want to get my mail, I simply slide out the stiff mat, and it makes getting the mail so much easier. I’ve been doing this for about five years now. — Jean H., Bessemer City, North Carolina
Jean, that’s a great idea! For many people, getting their mail out of the mailbox is a hassle, especially if they usually drive up to their mailbox. Some of us don’t have arms long enough to reach the very back of the mailbox. — Heloise
NOV. 26 PET PAL
Dear Heloise: Here’s my rescue kitty, Amadeo, perched upon my staghorn plant. He is always looking for trouble. — Trudy Nisco, Fountain Valley
Readers, to see Amadeo and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
©2022 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.