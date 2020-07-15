SAUSAGE PATTIES
Dear Heloise: My husband loves sausage with his eggs, so I make sausage patties by hand. It’s cheaper to make my own patties than to buy pre-sliced. I always hated when the fat in the sausage stuck to my hands. So now I dampen my hands with water so the fat doesn’t stick to my fingers. I re-wet my hands if the fat starts to stick again. — Lisa in Wisconsin
PUMPKIN BREAD
Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for pumpkin bread that I love! It always turned out great and was easy to make. Unfortunately, I lost the recipe and want to make a loaf when my parents come for a visit in late August. Would you repeat that recipe for me? — Tina in Louisiana
Tina, this scrumptious recipe can be made any time of year and is a favorite of mine. You’ll need:
1 2/3 cups flour
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup salad oil
1 cup canned pumpkin
Sift together dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into 9-by-5-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60-75 minutes.
This easy-to-make recipe is one of three recipes found in my pamphlet “Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes.” You’ll also find toffee cookies and carrot cake. If you’d like a copy, visit www.Heloise.com or send $5 along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box. 795001, San Antonio, TX. 78279-5001. Did you know baking soda can also be used as a natural deodorant, homemade toothpaste and as a gargle for fresh breath? — Heloise
BAD SMELL
Dear Heloise: My wooden cutting board has a terrible, lingering onion-garlic smell that I can’t seem to get rid of, no matter how much I try. What would Heloise do? — Ellen, via email
Ellen, the best way I’ve found to kill those odors on a wooden cutting board is to sprinkle the surface with a generous amount of salt, then take half a lemon or lime and scrub the board in a circular motion. Let it sit for about 10 to 15 minutes, then wash with warm soapy water and air-dry. — Heloise
CLEANING LETTUCE
Dear Heloise: I live in a warm climate and to make certain my lettuce is clean and bug-free, I soak the head of lettuce in a bowl of cold, clean water with a hand full of salt and about a half cup of vinegar. I let it sit for about 15 minutes to make certain the leaves don’t harbor any pests. Then I empty the water out and use running water to wash off each lettuce leaf, and gently dry the leaves with a paper towel. — Malia in Hawaii
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.