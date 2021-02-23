SOUP FROM LEFTOVERS
Dear Heloise: When I get home I’m usually tired and hate to bother with dinner. So instead of a big meal, I make soup from leftovers.
I grab a big pot or saucepan, pour in water with a couple of bouillon cubes and bring it to a boil. Any leftover chicken, beef or pork gets chopped up and added. I season with spices and add any leftover veggies or open a can of white beans to add to the soup.
I usually rinse canned vegetables to remove any excess salt. You also can add leftover rice or macaroni to your soup. This with a salad and some warm rolls can make a healthy soup on a chilly evening! — Lisa B., Newport, R.I.
HELOISE QUIZ
Dear Readers: Can you name the most popular type of cheese in the world? You can make delicious grilled cheese sandwiches from this cheese, add to eggs to enhance the flavor or add to a sizzling burger.
It’s cheddar cheese, and it can be added to so many recipes. An ounce of cheddar cheese has about 1 carbohydrate and 7 grams of protein.
Although cheddar cheese contains fat, a moderate amount of cheese will not harm your diet. — Heloise
THE VALUE OF VINEGAR
Dear Heloise: Through the years I’ve read your column in the local papers, and I’ve got so many hints from you.
Perhaps the best has been the value of vinegar. I use it to clean plastic hairbrushes with a mixture of 50-50 vinegar and water (no wooden brushes). I use it in the summer on fire ant bites to take away the sting and itching. If I’ve used too much perfume, I soak a cotton ball with vinegar and wipe some off by wiping the perfumed areas with the vinegar on the cotton ball. — Karen T., St. Joseph, MO.
