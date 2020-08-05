COFFEE OLE
Dear Readers: Want to do something a little different for guests when you’re serving them coffee? Try my “Coffee Ole.” It’s easy and takes very little time. Make a regular cup of coffee and add a little extra milk — regular or skim — and a tablespoon of powdered milk. Add a little sugar or artificial sweetener to taste. Put this mixture in the blender and blend until foamy. Then microwave in a microwavable cup for a few seconds, and ole, a steaming cup of delicious coffee!
This easy-to-make treat is found in my pamphlet “Heloise’s Flavored Coffees and Teas.” To get a copy, visit www.Heloise.com or send $3 with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to Heloise/Coffees & Teas, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
Did you know that Finland ranks as the country with the highest number of coffee drinkers? They consume about 10 cups a day on average per person and are followed by Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, France and Italy.
The United States ranks eighth with Americans drinking an average of three cups a day. — Heloise
WHISK CLEANING
Dear Heloise: When I removed my whisk from the dishwasher, I noticed food still stuck on the wires. I tried an idea my sister suggested. I boiled the whisk with some baking soda (about 2 tablespoons full), and it came out as clean as a whistle! — Katie in California
HARD WATER BLUES
Dear Heloise: This is for the reader in a recent column regarding hard water residue. Put 2 cups of white vinegar in the bottom of your dishwasher.
Fill the top of the dishwasher with all of your glassware. Run a regular cycle. Glasses will turn out crystal clear and so will the dishwasher. — Barbara in Virginia
A FRESH IDEA
Dear Heloise: I store all my leftovers in bowls with plastic lids, but somehow the food doesn’t seem to stay as fresh as it should. Is there something I can do to help the food stay fresh while using these bowls? — Sherrie in Illinois
Sherrie, the lids on many plastic bowls do not seal as tight as they should. Just take a piece of plastic wrap, one that’s large enough to cover the entire surface of the bowl, and place it over the bowl before you put the lid on. This gives a much better seal. — Heloise
COOKIE GIFTING
Dear Heloise: I buy pre-washed lettuce in those large plastic containers. After the lettuce is gone, I wash and dry the containers thoroughly and save them to use during the holidays when I bake batches and batches of cookies to give out to neighbors and friends. They hold the perfect number of cookies, can be decorated with a simple ribbon and don’t have to be returned to me. I’m saving money and reusing plastic. — Velma in Ohio
Velma, this is a great idea, and, actually, a considerate one. Not only are you recycling, but your cookie recipients don’t have to worry about returning a plate. — Heloise
MOVING DAY PREP
Dear Heloise: My family and I recently moved into our new home, and I wanted to share a hint that might make the experience a little more bearable for anyone who has to pack up their belongings.
I put the bedsheets, pillowcases, blanket, towel and washcloth for each family member in the drawers of the dresser. When we were finally done moving everything, we knew exactly where to find what we would need for our first night. This is especially helpful when moving day lasts into the evening hours and everyone is exhausted. — Laura in Montana
Laura, thanks for sharing. Moving day is never easy, and it can be so frustrating trying to find what you need when you can finally relax at the end of the move. — Heloise
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.