ROACH RIDDANCE
Dear Heloise: Some time ago you had a certain way to mix a sure cure to get rid of roaches using boric acid, I think. Please, I would like to read it again. — Richard C., Long Beach, Calif.
Richard, gather 8 ounces of powdered boric acid, 1/2 cup of flour, 1/8 cup of sugar, 1/2 of a small onion (chopped), 1/4 cup of shortening or bacon drippings and enough water to form a soft dough.
First, mix the boric acid, flour and onion. Next, cream the shortening and sugar, and add the flour mixture to this. Blend well and add enough water to form a soft dough.
Shape into small balls and put around the house where you have seen roaches. If you place a few in an open sandwich bag, they’ll keep longer. Replace them when they dry out and become hard. Keep away from children and pets! — Heloise
Dear Heloise: How do I get hairspray residue off a flat iron? — Ann in Alabama
Ann, it’s easy. You’ll need to have a bottle of rubbing alcohol available. First, be sure to unplug the flat iron, then pour a generous amount of alcohol onto a cloth or dish towel and place it between the plates. Give it a chance to work for a few minutes, then rub the iron with the same cloth to remove the residue. If some of the residue remains, repeat, but this time use a sponge with a delicate scrubbing pad. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Penelope. She’s a darling Chihuahua puppy who was found as a stray. She is safe now, in the care of the City of San Marcos, Texas Regional Animal Shelter.
Her personality is really starting to bloom. Are you looking for a furry and funny friend? Check out your city’s shelter. You can for sure find a friend there!
To see Penelope and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Send a pic of your pet along with a description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
TOMATO TIME
Dear Heloise: I have an issue with birds pecking/damaging my tomatoes just as they begin to ripen and turn red. I now slip a white sock or part of an old white shirt sleeve on the tomato as it begins to turn.
I fasten a clothes pin at the top of the sock to keep it from sliding down. This works for me, obviously, by hiding the luscious, red tomato. — Jerry K., Martinsburg, W.Va.
PET INFO TAG
Dear Heloise: I walk frequently and can’t always take my pets with me. I got a keychain tag that reads: “My pet is home alone.” This will let emergency responders know to alert my emergency contact. My pet will need care if I am unable to give it.
The tag comes with a wallet card that has my info on it: my name, address, etc., and info about my pets, just in case. It’s added peace of mind. — Robert in New York
Robert, great hint! Readers, you could even make a tag of your own. — Heloise
STOCK UP NOW
Dear Readers: Now is a great time to stock up on school supplies to last all school year long. Whether you’re home-schooling, your kids are learning online or if they are back in the classroom, school supplies are cheap right now. And let’s face it, it’s always fun for the little ones to get a new box of crayons or makers. Plan ahead! — Heloise
HOT PAN
Dear Heloise: Thank you for the article about walking dogs on hot sidewalks. I’d also like to remind your readers that pets should be in the shade and water should not be placed in metal pans. — Carol Rhodes, Texas City, Texas
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.