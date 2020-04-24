TARGETING THE ELDERY
Dear Readers: Phone scams are now targeting seniors with specific scams designed to either frighten them or take advantage of their generosity. Here are some things to watch out for:
- Unsolicited calls from someone posing as a family member who claims to be in an accident or in jail;
- Unsolicited calls from charities. This is very prevalent after a disaster;
- Calls offering free product trials, moneymaking schemes or debt reduction;
- Unsolicited calls from someone claiming to be from a government agency or a large tech firm. The government or major companies rarely call unless you have contacted them first.
If you or family members are susceptible to phone scams, don’t be lured in. Just hang up! — Heloise
FIREPLACE BRICKS
Dear Heloise: My fireplace bricks have become rather “sooty” after having so many fires this past winter. How can I clean them? I’ve tried soap and water but they are still filthy! — Marie in Michigan
Marie, clean the bricks around the fireplace with full-strength white vinegar. This is best done by scrubbing the stained areas with a small vegetable brush dipped in the vinegar. Wipe away any spills or drips immediately. You’ll find this is the easiest method for getting those pesky stains off your fireplace bricks.
Vinegar works wonders for other cleaning chores like removing the grime from sliding glass door tracks. Just pour a little full-strength vinegar into the door track, let it sit in the track for awhile, then rinse the vinegar out with water. While you’re at it, spray some vinegar on the shower door to dissolve soap scum, then scrub with a soft brush and rinse.
For a ton of more cleaning and sanitizing hints using vinegar, send for my six-page vinegar pamphlet by visiting www.Heloise.com or by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
FYI: Vinegar will also remove stains from clay pots. — Heloise
GAS GRILL CLEANING
Dear Readers: Since we’re all eating at home these days, our gas grills will be getting a lot more use, so they’ll be needing a good cleaning every once in a while. Here are some hints for the best way to tackle this chore:
While the grill is cool and the propane is shut off, take out the removable parts (grates, burners and drip grids). The manual should provide information on how to remove any parts, if you are unsure. Clean these parts using a scrub brush with warm water and dish detergent. Scrub to remove stuck-on food and grease. Rinse with water and air-dry.
Next, clean the burner tubes, checking for leaks or cracks. If anything needs to be replaced, now is the time. Also, check to see if any insects have built nests in the bottom of the grill and clean those out as well. — Heloise
P.S. After grilling, clean the grates while they are still hot.
GILLESEPIE
Dear Heloise: I have Type 1 diabetes, and I also have a service dog, a golden retriever named Gillespie, who is trained to detect when my blood sugar drops. He can sense the change due to the smell of my breath when I exhale, and he’s trained to nudge me with his nose and even alert someone else to my condition. He’s even trained to bring me my medications and my cellphone, too! If he didn’t help me out and alert me, I could faint and fall.
He’s helped me be more independent and active. My family worries less about me when Gillespie’s around.
He’s not a replacement for caring for myself and managing my diabetes, but he’s a great companion and a big helper.
I’d advise your readers who are interested in a service dog for a medical condition like mine to talk to their doctors, get professional advice and go from there. — Holly in Ohio
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Mary H.’s Zoe, a beautiful brown boxer. Zoe’s veterinarian recommended putting petroleum jelly on her dry, crusty nose. Unfortunately, Zoe licks it off quickly. Giving her a treat immediately after applying it buys a little time for absorption, Mary says.
To see Zoe and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny, furry, four-legged friend? Send a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
FRESH FACE
Dear Readers: Spring’s the time to freshen up, and that includes your skin! Gentle exfoliation is a great way to remove winter’s dull cast on the complexion.
And what do I love to use? It’s a household helper that is cheap, safe and readily available. Hmmm — what could I possibly be referring to? Why, yes, it’s baking soda!
To remove dull, dry skin cells, make a paste of baking soda and water, and gently rub on the skin, either face (avoid eye area) or body, in the shower. Rinse thoroughly.
I have more beauty secrets for using baking soda in my six-page pamphlet Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes that you can have by visiting www.Heloise.com, or by sending $5 and a long, stamped (70 cents), self-addressed envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
FYI: For a refreshing bath, add 1/2 cup of baking soda to a full tub of water. Soak that stress and tension away! — Heloise
CAT TOES
Dear Readers: A typical cat has 18 toes — five on each front paw and four on each hind paw. A polydactyl cat has extra toes — up to nine on each paw!
Extra toes are a genetic “flaw,” but it typically causes the cat no harm and can even be a benefit — all the more toes to hunt, climb and play with!
And some fun facts: Novelist Ernest Hemingway was a “collector” of multi-toed cats, and nearly half of Maine Coon cats have extra toes! — Heloise
