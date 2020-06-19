DEODORANT STAINS
Dear Heloise: Please help me out. Any ideas on how to remove underarm shirt stains caused by deodorant? I read your answers in our local newspaper, The Bakersfield Californian. — Thomas D., Bakersfield, Calif.
Thomas, these stubborn stains might need a little work. Start by rubbing prewash or liquid laundry detergent directly on the stain.
Then wash in the hottest water safe for the fabric. If the stain persists, soak the area in white household vinegar for 30 minutes and follow by washing the garment in an enzyme detergent or use oxygen bleach.
Underarm stains from deodorant and antiperspirant can be caused by washing your clothes in cold water, which doesn’t break down the deodorant or antiperspirant buildup. — Heloise
SEND A GREAT HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
MILDEW ON LOVESEAT
Dear Heloise: Here in Florida, I have a loveseat on my screened-in back porch. Because of the humidity, it is showing signs of mildew. What can I use to clean it, and is there a spray I can get to prevent this from happening again? — Margie, Belleview, Fla.
Margie, if you can, take the loveseat outside and brush over the mildew stain with a stiff brush to remove the mold spores. Next, mix 1/2 cup of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of salt. Dip a sponge in the solution and flush the stain. Be sure to let it dry thoroughly.
Unfortunately, the mildew will eventually come back if it remains exposed to high humidity. It might be time for the loveseat to move indoors. — Heloise
CROCK POT COVER
Dear Heloise: To the lady in a previous column who said her slow cooker cover seal smelled bad — my whole cupboard smelled bad after I made a roast. Now, I take the cover and place it in a plastic bag and put in some baking soda. — Gretchen T., Rochester, Minn.
THE CALL
Dear Heloise: If you have to evacuate your home in an emergency and later wonder if you have utilities before you return home, call home. If your answering machine picks up, you have electricity. — Steven in Kansas
COOKBOOK CLAMP
Dear Heloise: When following a recipe in a cookbook, I use a pants hanger to clamp the cookbook open on the page I’m reading. Then I hang it on the above cabinet knob, which gives me more preparation space and also keeps the cookbook free of spills. — Gloria in Oregon
STICKER REMOVAL
Dear Heloise: When a price tag on a gift doesn’t peel off easily, I use my blow dryer on a warm setting to heat the tag’s glue so it can lift off without damaging the gift or leaving a sticky residue. — Karen in Kentucky
NO ICE PLEASE
Dear Heloise: When I order a fountain drink in a fast food restaurant, I always ask for a small size with no ice. Since the drink is already cold, I don’t need the ice and I get as much soda as I would if I bought a large drink. — Ben in North Carolina
ORGANIZATION NATION
Dear Readers: Spend 30 minutes cleaning out and organizing your bathroom drawers and under the sink. Take inventory and make a shopping list. You’ll realize what you have and what you need.
Properly dispose of outdated medications. — Heloise
WALK OR DON’T WALK
Dear Readers: Get outside and take a walk. It’s a beautiful time of year! But, there are safety laws and rules to follow, especially when crossing the road in traffic.
Even though drivers are required to stop for pedestrians in a painted crosswalk, you should yield to drivers when crossing outside of the crosswalk.
“Walk” and “Don’t Walk” signage should always be observed. If you’re walking in the roadway when the “Don’t Walk” sign comes on, continue to cross the street in a safe manner. The traffic must wait for you.
If you are listening to music with ear buds, keep the volume low enough so you can hear the street sounds, such as horns and sirens. Don’t be distracted by texting while walking. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Molly, Gina F.’s friendly black cat, on the porch next to some pretty summer geraniums. To see Molly and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a funny and furry friend you’d like to share? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
THIS DOES THE TRICK
Dear Heloise: I just used baking soda on my vinyl siding that was stained by a bush’s branches touching it. It certainly did the job. Yea!!!!! — Helen T. in The Villages, Fla.
Helen, say hello to all my friends in The Villages! Readers are always finding new uses for baking soda! It’s perfect for safely cleaning a ton of household items. For a list of formulas for cleaning and deodorizing with this versatile product, order my six-page “Baking Soda Hints and Recipes” pamphlet by visiting www.Heloise.com, or send a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope along with $5 to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
FYI: Use baking soda instead of buying scouring powder. It works wonders and deodorizes at the same time. — Heloise
FLEX PACK
Dear Heloise: I have three active kids, and they are always getting bumps and bruises. An easy helper — homemade ice packs. Put one part rubbing alcohol and three parts water in a zippered plastic bag, and freeze. It will get very cold, but it won’t freeze solid, so the bag can fit around knees and elbows. — Jackie in Texas
SOMETHING TO WINE ABOUT
Dear Heloise: My kids and I decided to make cookies, but I couldn’t find my rolling pin. No problem. I just floured a wine bottle. It worked great! And for a cookie cutter, a wine glass stood in nicely to make perfectly round cookies.— JoAnn in Arizona
YOU’RE TEASING, RIGHT?
Dear Heloise: Dry shampoo is not just for shampooing the hair. It works well to build up layers on the hair, making teasing and backcombing easier. Dry shampoo makes hair behave as if it’s at least one-day dirty. — Becky in Alabama
Becky, ingenious! Finding new uses for products is the Heloise way. — Heloise
