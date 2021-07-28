Dear Heloise: I had several pairs of pantyhose, so I washed them, dried them and placed onions in the legs. After I place an onion in the pantyhose, I tie a tight knot to separate it from the next onion. This lets air circulate around the onions and prevents rot from spreading from one onion to the next. When I want an onion, I just snip off the bottom onion because the knot at the bottom keeps the other onions from falling out. — Alice C., Ludlow, Veremont.
Dear Heloise: When I have leftovers, I always store them in clear jars with clear tops. This way I can check to see what I have on hand at a glance, and things are less likely to stay in the refrigerator until they grow mold. Then on Friday evenings we sit down to a week of leftovers. I warm them up, add a few new spices, and it makes for an interesting meal. — Terry H., Belgrade, Montana.
Heloise, P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Dear Heloise: I recently bought a microwave and was so excited to try it out. I wanted a baked potato, so I washed a big spud and put it in the microwave. Since it was a fairly large potato, I increased the baking time. I finally heard a loud pop sound and found my potato had exploded. What did I do wrong? — Todd J., Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Todd, did you puncture the potato several times with a fork or knife? Pressure, heat and moisture all contribute to an exploding potato when the skin is not punctured to release the steam inside. — Heloise
Dear Readers: Here is a wonderful dish to serve during these warm summer months. It always makes me think of the Hawaiian Islands, soft ocean breezes and starry nights on Maui. You’ll need:
6 tablespoons butter
1 med. onion, finely chopped
2 teaspoons finely chopped, fresh ginger
6 tablespoons flour
1 1/2 teaspoon salt
2 to 3 teaspoons curry powder
2 cups milk
1 cup coconut milk
3 cups cooked shrimp
Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and ginger and cook slowly until transparent. Add flour, salt and curry powder and blend thoroughly. Add the milk and coconut milk, stirring constantly. Cook slowly until thick and smooth. Add the shrimp and heat through. Be sure to serve with white rice. — Heloise
Dear Heloise: What is the benefit of using a spray-on oil versus melted butter or margarine? — Riley F., Tipton, Oklahoma. Riley, spray-on oil and other non-stick sprays have several uses, but in the kitchen they keep food from sticking to the pan. There are fewer calories in a spray-on oil, and you will find oils with additional flavors such as butter or garlic to give foods new hints of flavor. Butter is higher in calories, sometimes does not prevent food from sticking and in some cases gives food a greasy taste. Some people tend to spray too much of the non-stick spray when only a little will do the job. — Heloise
©2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.