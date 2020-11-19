FRAMING THE FAMILY
Dear Heloise: I enjoy reading your column very much. Many good hints.
I have several family pictures in all sorts of frames and sizes. I want to put them on a wall in the guest bedroom, where they can be seen. Is there a way to do this? Thank you. — Reader in Troy, Ohio
Reader in Troy, you can put up two or three picture shelves on a wall and display your photos. This way you can change out photos whenever you want.
You could also arrange them in a cluster on one wall. Lay the photos on a bed sheet before hanging so you can see how it will look on the wall. Try for a sense of balance. You can mix various frame styles and they’ll look nice together. — Heloise
PHONE CALLS
Dear Heloise: I saw, yet again, in your column for people to hang up on scammers. Why not recommend we don’t answer unidentified numbers? We do that, and if it is a legitimate call, they will leave a message. We simply don’t answer any unidentified numbers. — Marie, via email
Marie, many scammers are “spoofing” to disguise their identity. They may use a number that you know, such as one from a son, daughter or friend. However, you are correct about not answering unidentified numbers. And never answer any questions about personal information. — Heloise
DOG WALKERS
Dear Heloise: Yes, dog walkers should pick up after the dog. But, more to the point, why do dog walkers assume they have some inherent right to trespass on your front yard? — M.D., via email
M.D., dog walkers need to pick up after their dogs.
- It keeps our communities sanitary.
- Dog feces is NOT fertilizer.
- It contains pollutants and bacteria that can be harmful to people and pets.
- In many communities, you are required by law to pick up after your pet.
A WILL VS.
A LIVING WILL
Dear Heloise: What is the difference between a will and a living will? Do I need both? — Doris A., Ridgewood, N.J.
Doris, yes, you’ll need both, because they are two different things. A will is a legal document that specifies how you want your property divided and who should be the guardians of your minor children. It names the executor of your estate, and it’s only used after a person dies.
A living will — sometimes called an advanced healthcare directive — is a private document that contains instructions for medical treatment if you are unable to speak or communicate your wishes. You must be 18 years of age to sign a living will. A copy of your will should go to your attorney, while a copy of your living will goes to your doctor. Do not put funeral directives in either a will or living will. Either make arrangements before you die or tell a close family member what you want done. — Heloise
WHAT IS COPROPHAGIA?
Dear Readers: OK, we are just going to go there, lay it bare and talk about it. Why do dogs sometimes eat poop? This is called coprophagia, and there are several reasons for it. Let’s check them out.
When puppies eat stool, they are most often emulating the mother. Mom (by instinct) will eat the waste of her puppies to get rid of the odor in order to discourage predators. Puppies may never grow out of this habit. Keep the yard and puppy pads spotless to try to stop this behavior.
If puppy continues, he may have digestive troubles. An exam by a veterinarian is called for.
Adult dogs can eat poop as a reaction to being bored or stressed, or they can be trying to compensate for not getting enough food.
To stop this behavior, make sure the dog has a good quality diet, fresh water, lots of playtime and socializing, and attention. Never punish the dog for eating poop; rather, correct the cause. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Tiger. John M. sent two pics of this white and torti-colored cat. So sweet, with big eyes. Tiger’s sitting by a clock reminding us that the time we have with our pets is shorter than we would like.
To see Tiger and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend you’d like to share? Email a picture or two, along with a description, to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
SOGGY SOLUTION
Dear Heloise: I put peanut butter on both sides of the bread and the jelly in the middle. This prevents the jelly from making the bread soggy. — Erin T., age 11, in Ohio
WOOD WORK
Dear Readers: When’s the last time you did a good detail cleaning of your baseboards? Can’t remember? It’s time.
You do hopefully dust the baseboards on a regular basis. This will make a deep cleaning easier. A barely damp microfiber cloth can attract dust.
Chemical cleaners and those with ammonia should never find any woodwork in your home — it can be drying and damaging. Mild detergent diluted with water will work just fine.
Furniture oils can moisturize to limit drying and cracking. Wax can harden the finish and lessen the look of scratches. Read the labels on these products.
For long-term care of baseboards, limit their time in the sun, and keep the humidity in your home low, between 25% and 50%. — Heloise
