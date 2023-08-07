Hints From Heloise

ATTITUDE PROBLEM RUINS SERVICEToday’s Sound Off concerns the lack of customer service due to workers’ attitudes:
Dear Heloise: Last Saturday, my girlfriends and I went out for lunch to celebrate a birthday. It had been planned in advanced, and reservations were made. Everyone got dressed up, put makeup on, combed their hair and looked good.
First, we were told we didn’t have reservations and that they would try to squeeze us in. Since I had made those reservations two weeks ago, I knew there should have been a table ready for us. We sat in the bar for 35 minutes waiting for a table. No one ordered a drink, so they finally decided to seat us in a dark corner table.
We sat there for nearly 20 minutes before someone came to take our orders or bring us glasses of water. The seven of us waited another 35 minutes for our food to arrive, and the food was cold, when it should have been hot. The cake I had ordered never came, but was put on our bill. I made sure they removed the charge on my bill and did not tip our sarcastic waiter.
I called the manager of the restaurant when I got home and told him what had happened. This was supposed to be an upscale place, and believe me, they charge plenty for the atmosphere. But the service was lousy!
I have a niece who refuses to get a job because she claims companies want people to start with “demeaning jobs,” making less than a college grad should be making. Yes, she has a college degree, and may I say, big deal! There are thousands of people who have college degrees. Unless Daddy owns the company, most college grads will have to work their way up the ladder or start their own business.
As far as I can tell, we don’t have a worker shortage — we have an attitude problem with too many people. — Henrietta N., Los Angeles
Henrietta, this is an interesting take. I’d love to hear from my readers as to whether they have encountered similar problems. I know I’ve seen “help wanted” ads in stores and have wondered why so many of those jobs go unfilled. Readers, let me know what you think about the job situation in our country. — Heloise
LOOK AT THOSE LEGSDo you want legs like a professional model? Take these steps:
— Shave your legs in the morning.
— Shave them under a shower or in a bathtub filled with water to make certain your follicles have opened up.
— If you want a smooth shaving surface, use hair conditioner or men’s shaving cream on your legs.
— Don’t forget to rinse you legs with cold water to ensure your pores are closed.
— Always use body lotion on your legs, especially after shaving them. You can give your legs a nice massage to help the circulation. Don’t forget your feet!
HOT, HOT, HOTDear Readers: Just a reminder: We’re having an unusually hot summer this year, so I encourage you to remember to water your outdoor plants and make certain that there is a clean bowl of fresh water for outdoor pets. — Heloise
