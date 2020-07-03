CELEBRATE SAFELY
Dear Readers: Happy birthday, America! Let’s take a moment to reflect on our great country and the freedoms we enjoy. Celebrations are going on across America.
The Fourth of July and bright, beautiful fireworks go hand-in-hand, but safety is always priority one. Here are some hints about fireworks safety:
- Never let your guard down around fireworks. Avoid alcohol and supervise everyone. Don’t let children handle fireworks, not even sparklers. Did you know that sparklers can reach a temperature of 2,000 F!
- Keep pets inside; loud noises and bright lights can be frightening for our furry friends.
- Safety glasses are recommended, so is lighting fireworks in a large, clear area away from vehicles, tall grasses and buildings.
- Got a dud firework? DO NOT relight it. Also, keep a bucket of water close by to douse any fires.
Be aware of the ordinances in your city regarding fireworks. Lighting them at home may be illegal. The best bet for your family is probably a city-sponsored fireworks display. Look for them online. The best news? These are usually free! — Heloise
PICK IT UP!
Dear Heloise: I love reading “Hints from Heloise” in the Riverside, California, Press-Enterprise. In a recent column, I read about a reader’s recommendation to put up dog waste stations in neighborhoods, and I think it’s a great idea. Those stations do have a drawback, though.
On my first walk around my HOA neighborhood, I noticed in the distance what appeared to be isolated patches of beautiful, bright blue flowers. Upon further inspection, flowers they were not.
People had walked their dogs, used the blue HOA-supplied doggie waste bags, then inexplicably dropped them on the ground next to the sidewalk.
I guess they expect the HOA landscape gardeners to pick them up. It would be better to not pick up after their dogs at all and let mother nature break down the waste over time rather than toss a waste-filled, bright blue bag on the ground, which stands out and probably has a half-life of 50 years! Common sense? Some people just don’t have it. — Norm H. in Temecula, Calif.
IS IT A BARGAIN?
Dear Readers: Many of us love vintage items and going to garage sales to find treasures, but there are some items that may not be a bargain. Here are some that are probably best to avoid:
- Painted items — this is especially true for older things that may have lead in the paint.
- Vintage toys — unless they are strictly for display and not to be given to a child. They can be a safety hazard or contain bacteria.
- Mattresses — it’s difficult to sanitize a mattress and it will more than likely contain skin cells, dirt and possibly insects.
- Bedding (sheets and comforters) — items that are also hard to sanitize.
- Beauty products — even if sealed they may have lost their moisture and effectiveness.
- Car seats and cribs — these can be unsafe, so check for any product recalls. — Heloise
WHAT ARE THE ODDS?
Dear Heloise: Lottery scammers are on the prowl for unsuspecting victims. They will try to convince you that the odds are better for playing other state or foreign lotteries. They will ask you for your credit card number or bank account information or ask that the money be wired to them. It’s illegal to mail or call to play lotteries across state lines or national borders.
Don’t fall for these scams. To be safe, play your own state’s lottery. — Harrison in Ohio
DON’T PUSH IT!
Dear Heloise: This is for the woman who said her husband does a sloppy job of vacuuming their home.
Buy one of those automatic vacuums that run by themselves. You won’t believe how it cleans your floors. And you don’t have to push it. It even goes under beds. — Marianne A., Metairie, La.
Marianne, they can be a real time and energy-saver, and from what I see on the internet, cats are especially fond of taking a ride on them! — Heloise
STIFFNESS
AND STRETCHING
Dear Heloise: Like so many people today, I work sitting at a computer. By the time I get up, my whole body is stiff and it’s hard to walk.
The problem is that I get so involved with what I’m working on that I forget about everything else. By the end of the day, I’m tired and really achy all over. Any hints for this achy office worker? — Corrine in Oklahoma
Corrine, this is a common problem that most of us have experienced.
First, put an hour glass or some type of alarm on your desk to remind you that every hour you need to get up out of your chair and walk around for a bit to get the blood circulating in your legs. While you’re up, stretch your neck, back and shoulder muscles. Also, drink water all day long to help alleviate muscle stiffness. Most of us don’t drink nearly enough. — Heloise
