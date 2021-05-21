AKWARD PHONE CALL
Dear Heloise: This afternoon I got a call from a dear friend asking if she could wear white to my wedding. Frankly, I resent being placed in a position like that because tradition says no, but I’ve heard that is no longer true. What is the final word on this subject? — Bride to Be in Pennsylvania
Bride to Be, I get this same question every spring, so here it is. NO, YOU CANNOT WEAR WHITE to someone else’s wedding. I don’t care if it’s a traditional wedding or a modern one. Unless the bride asks everyone to wear white, you should never assume it’s OK to wear white. Otherwise it’s considered rude. — Heloise
SEND A GREAT
HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
ASKING FOR MONEY
Dear Heloise: I was surprised by a wedding invitation I received. The couple is having a rather large wedding with a live band, flowers, open bar and all the trimmings. However, their wedding invitation requested money instead of gifts, even going so far as to suggest a minimum of $100 from each guest. Is this a sign of changing times? Or are they just two very rude people? — Joyce L., Salem, Ore.
Joyce, I’ve had a number of letters addressing this same question. Some couples ask for people to basically pay for their honeymoon because they’ve spent every penny on the wedding. The majority of letters that I receive find this distasteful; some people even going so far as to boycott the wedding. It’s up to you if you want to attend and bring a check or cash. The decision is a very personal one. — Heloise
BAD ODORS
Dear Heloise: Have a space in your home that has an offensive smell? Use a 1-pound can of coffee. Open it in the room and then close it up. Leave it overnight, then in the morning, toss out the coffee and the room will smell much better. This is an old trick I learned years ago from a search and recovery team. — Dina S., Topanga, Calif.
CATCHING WATER
Dear Heloise: I live in the desert, and water is very precious to us out here. I also grow my own herbs and a few vegetables in a small garden. Whenever I run water for my shower I collect as much as I can in a bucket while I wait for the water to warm up. I use that water to water my garden, as well as any other water that is clean, such as rinse water that I use when washing my dishes. In the coming decades, clean water will become more valuable, and it’s up to all of us to conserve as much as we can. — Willie, Palms, Calif.
SAVE THAT COTTON
Dear Heloise: In the spring, I always put out cotton — the kind you find in medicine bottles. I put them out for the birds to make a nest out of this material. The birds go crazy over this soft cotton for their nests. I also cut up pieces of yarn into small lengths for them. — Carol D., Bethesda, Md.
SYMPTOMS
OF A SICK DOG
Dear Readers: Your dog can hide signs of illness. He does this instinctively, just like he follows you into the bathroom to “protect” you while you’re vulnerable going potty. If he were to appear weak in the wild, he would be exposed and open to attack.
What should you look for if you suspect your pet is sick? Read on:
- Refusing food
- Lethargy, no energy
- Vomiting, diarrhea
- Weight loss
- Wheezing, panting, runny nose and eyes
- Any behavior that is off or different
Don’t wait if your pet is showing these symptoms. He needs help right away. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: This is our beloved puppy, Sadie, all 100% love wrapped up in a little bundle. Car rides are one of her favorite things to do besides getting a belly rub. — Susan T., via email
Susan, we are in love with Sadie. What a cutie! Readers, would you like to see Sadie and our other Pet Pals? Visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
PIZZA PURPOSE
Dear Heloise: What is the purpose of the small, white, plastic three-legged piece inside the pizza box? Just wondering! — Kelton R., age 12, San Antonio, Texas
Hey Kelton! It serves a few uses; let’s take a look. This wonderous tripod holds the pizza together after it’s been sliced. It can keep the lid from coming in contact with the pizza if the box were to get crushed (you don’t want to lose any cheese to the lid). And, if you put it on the next slice over, you can more easily pull your slice apart from the pie.
It’s called a pizza saver, and its inventor was even granted a patent on this handy invention! — Heloise
WEED BE GONE
Dear Readers: Vinegar, as you know, is my go-to household helper. It’s cheap, environmentally safe and readily available. You’ll typically find it in the grocery store at strengths of between 5 and 9%.
You also can find vinegar in a whopping 20% concentration in home improvement stores. This vinegar is NOT for cooking or general cleaning around the home. It does, however, make an excellent and safe weed killer.
You’ll need a pump sprayer and a mixture of 1 quart 20% vinegar and 4 ounces lemon juice. It may take a couple of treatments to kill the roots of the weeds.
Of course, spray only the weeds you desire to eliminate. Weeds are hearty, so be patient.
I have compiled a pamphlet full of hints for cleaning and deodorizing dozens of household items. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy. Visit www.Heloise.com, or send a long, stamped (75 cents), self-addressed envelope along with $5 to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Vinegar is made of acetic acid. Heloise
ICE ICE BABY
Dear Heloise: I freeze water in an aluminum pan, then set another pan on top with fruits, crackers, yogurt and veggies. It stays cold for a long time. — Heidi R. in Nevada
©2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.